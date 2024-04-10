Video Games

Darkest Dungeon 2 will get a new game mode called Kingdoms for free in 2024

A second campaign mode is coming

Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting an immense content update for free later in 2024, adding a second campaign mode to the game. Aside from the main mode, called Confessions, players will get to dive into the brand-new Kingdoms mode, which offers a different sort of roguelike gameplay – a race against time. Players travel through the realm, which consists of different nodes, and must seek and destroy the monstrous evil threatening to doom the world before it can wreak total destruction.

Collecting resources, players can not only upgrade their characters throughout a run, but also the kingdom’s various estates, fortifying them against the assault of evil forces and deriving bonuses from them. 

There will be quests unique to the new game mode and the brave heroes must confront three brand-new enemy factions: the Circle of Witches, Beastmen, and the Purple Court.

Red Hook Studios co-founder and creative director, Chris Bourassa, explained that the developer wanted to combine elements of both Darkest Dungeon games: “This new mode will combine some of the persistence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2.”

The free content update featuring Kingdoms will arrive in Darkest Dungeon 2 towards the end of 2024.

Originally launched as an Early Access title on Epic Games Store in 2021, Darkest Dungeon 2 didn’t quite manage to match its predecessor’s claim to fame, but still managed to sell half a million copies in its Early Access launch week. Its full release came in May 2023 – this time on Steam as well – and a DLC called The Binding Blade, which added two character classes to the game, quickly followed. Console versions are planned, but nothing concrete has been heard about them as of yet.

To celebrate the good news about the free content update, Darkest Dungeon 2 will be off 33% on Steam alongside a 10% discount on its DLC until April 18, 2024.

