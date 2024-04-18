Darkest Dungeon 2 PS5 release date revealed to be in July 2024
Darkest Dungeon 2 is coming to PS4 and PS5 on July 15, 2024, developer Red Hook Studios has announced. Both the base game and its paid DLC, The Binding Blade, will be available for purchase as cross-gen products. In addition, the Oblivion Bundle containing the game plus its DLC will be available under the same conditions. Pre-orders go live today.
“We are really excited to bring Darkest Dungeon 2 to PlayStation players,” said Tyler Sigman, design director at Red Hook Studios. “The game feels great with the DualSense controller – we could feel the heroes’ heartbeats on the brink of death, for example, or the rumble of the stagecoach's wheels as it drives into a trap. Darkest Dungeon 1 was lucky enough to find a strong PlayStation community, and we hope this will be the case with the sequel as well.”
Players can work their way through five different campaigns and choose from 14 different hero classes – including the two added by The Binding Blade – as well as adjust the difficulty of their runs with a ton of different modifiers.
It’s the perfect time for console players to hop on this particular stagecoach riding towards doom as Darkest Dungeon 2 was recently announced to receive a massive free update later in 2024. It will add a whole new game mode combining the best elements of the original and the sequel into a completely fresh experience with brand-new challenges and enemies.
Darkest Dungeon 2 launched as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store in 2021 and managed to sell half a million copies in its first week on the market. Its full release came in May 2023 – this time on Steam as well – and a DLC called The Binding Blade, which added the Duelist and Crusader classes as well as the roaming miniboss known as The Warlord to the game, quickly followed.
Though not quite matching the fame of its predecessor, it has proven itself to be a popular and strong entry into the competitive roguelike genre – a status its release on PS4 and PS5 will only fortify.