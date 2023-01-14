Elden Ring and God of War lead the DICE Awards nominees

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences announced the 2023 DICE Awards nominees, and after The Game Awards 2022, it may come as no surprise to see that Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok show up in nearly every category. Horizon Forbidden West and Stray also make regular appearances, along with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and some other big hits from the past year.

Here’s the full list of categories and nominees.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Horizon Forbidden West

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Cuphead

Moss Book 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Horizon Forbidden West (Aloy)

God of War Ragnarok (Atreus)

God of War Ragnarok (Kratos)

Return to Monkey Island (Guybrush Threepwood)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (Alejandro Vargas)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

A Plague Tale Requiem

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss Book 2

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

God of War Ragnarok

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

A Plague Tale Requiem

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Elden Ring

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

NORCO

Immortality

God of War Ragnarok

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardown

A Plague Tale Requiem

Action Game of the Year

Bayonetta 3

Vampire Survivors

Neon White

Grounded

Sifu

Adventure Game of the Year

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Ragnarok

NORCO

Stray

Tunic

Family Game of the Year

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Lost in Play

Kirby's Dream Buffet

Trombone Champ

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fighting Game of the Year

SpiderHeck

Rumbleverse

MultiVersus

King of Fighters XV

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2022

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed Unbound

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Citizen Sleeper

Sports Game of the Year

NBA 2K23

MLB The Show 22

Mario Strikers: Battle League

FIFA 23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss Book 2

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Red Matter 2

Moss Book 2

Cosmonious High

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Immortality

Neon White

Tunic

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Vampire Survivors

Mobile Game of the Year

Immortality

Diablo Immortal

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Marvel Snap

Poinpy

Online Game of the Year

FIFA 23

Final Fantasy XIV

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Rumbleverse

Marvel Snap

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Elden Ring

Marvel Snap

Tunic

God of War Ragnarok

Vampire Survivors

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Horizon Forbidden West

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Immortality

Tunic

Game of the Year

Stray

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Vampire Survivors

Horizon Forbidden West

The DICE Awards will be held on Feb. 23, 2023, during the annual DICE Summit.