Elden Ring bosses: Every boss in order
Elden Ring is a massive game with so many paths you can potentially take, but not much direction on which one is best. If you ride your noble steed in the wrong direction for too long, you can get lost in a high-level area and find yourself taken down quickly by the monstrous inhabitants. It’s best to take the game in a set order, only you’re never expressly told what order that is.
If you want to take things at a fair pace and beat bosses in order of their overall challenge, then you need our list of all Elden Ring bosses in order. We’ve list all of the bosses you need to defeat over the course of the game, and we’ve outlined which order you should tackle them in, so you don’t beat your head against a wall that doesn’t need to come down yet.
Every Elden Ring main boss in order of difficulty
Margit, the Fell Omen
The first big boss you need to take down is surprisingly tough compared to your usual Souls game battles. You need to take down Margit in order to reach Godrick and claim his Great Rune. Margit is located in Stormveil Castle.
Godrick the Grafted
Yes, then comes Godrick. Arguably much easier to take down than Margit, but even more necessary for completion of the game. Godrick is deeper within Stormveil castle than Margit.
Red Wolf of Radagon
Found with the Academy of Raya Lucaria, the Red Wolf of Radagon is fast and shoots a lot of spells around the battlefield. You can begin to predict its movements if you focus, but if you don’t have that patience, Spirit Ashes help too.
Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
Another boss required to earn a Great Rune, Rennala is the final boss of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. After defeating them, Rennala allows you to reset your stats and change your build.
Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
You only need two Great Runes to get an ending in Elden Ring, but Rykard has yet another, and can be found in Volcano Manor in the Northwestern portion of the Lands Between.
Starscourge Radahn
Another Great Rune bearer, Radahn rules the wastelands of Caelid, and can only be fought after the start of the Radahn Festival in Redmane Castle. If you’ve already been to Redmane Castle, the event will start in the room where you beat the boss of the initial castle.
Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade)
Godfrey is a mean and powerful boss, lurking in Leyndell. Except, this isn’t actually Godfrey, merely a shade – just a taste of his true power.
Morgott, the Omen King
It’s Margit again! Sort of. Morgot is stronger, though looks very similar, and is another candidate for Elden Lord – or at least was, before becoming malformed and rejected by the Golden Order. Most of the moveset here will be familiar thanks to Margit, but Morgot is vicious and even stronger.
Fire Giant
The Fire Giant has a big face in its stomach, and it’s a bit terrifying. This boss can crush you quickly, but if you’re a spellcaster, casting from horseback is the safest way to tackle this boss. Otherwise, you could stock up on arrows?
Godskin Duo
The Godskin Duo is gross, and worse than that, there are two of them. If you’ve been exploring diligently, you’ve probably already come across both of these bosses separately, but here they’re tougher, and necessary to beat. The best advice is to use Spirit Ashes to distract one of them, and then focus on whichever one you feel most confident in defeating.
Maliketh, the Black Blade
This is one of the coolest bosses in the game, and will devastate you with incredibly swift attacks if you’re not careful.
Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
While Gideon has been good to you in Roundtable Hold, he’s not so kind once you encounter him out in the open. He doesn’t believe a Tarnished can become Elden Lord, and won’t even allow you to try. Bad news for him.
Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Hoarah Loux
Godfrey’s true form looks incredibly imposing, with a ghostly lion chomping into his shoulder. But once you whittle his health away, he kills the lion, revealing that it was actually sapping his power, and his true, unbound form is Hoarah Loux, an incredible brawler that can piledriver you into the ground.
Radagon of the Golden Order
Another two-for-one boss battle, Radagon is the mysterious character you’ve been hearing about since the beginning of the game, and while he’s falling apart, he brims with the holy power of the Golden Order. But once he’s done, the true nature of the Elden Ring is revealed, and you must overcome the cosmic Elden Beast.
Elden Beast
Those are all of the big bosses you need to take down while playing Elden Ring, but there are many more bosses hiding away in dungeons, caves, catacombs, and just wandering the world at different times of day. Exploring the game world will reveal so much, so make sure to roam if you feel the need to level up.