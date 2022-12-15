Skip to main content
    Elden Ring bosses: Every boss in order

    Every Elden Ring main boss in the order you need to defeat them.
    Elden Ring is a massive game with so many paths you can potentially take, but not much direction on which one is best. If you ride your noble steed in the wrong direction for too long, you can get lost in a high-level area and find yourself taken down quickly by the monstrous inhabitants. It’s best to take the game in a set order, only you’re never expressly told what order that is.

    If you want to take things at a fair pace and beat bosses in order of their overall challenge, then you need our list of all Elden Ring bosses in order. We’ve list all of the bosses you need to defeat over the course of the game, and we’ve outlined which order you should tackle them in, so you don’t beat your head against a wall that doesn’t need to come down yet.

    Every Elden Ring main boss in order of difficulty

    Margit, the Fell Omen

    margit the fell omen

    The first big boss you need to take down is surprisingly tough compared to your usual Souls game battles. You need to take down Margit in order to reach Godrick and claim his Great Rune. Margit is located in Stormveil Castle.

    Godrick the Grafted

    godrick

    Yes, then comes Godrick. Arguably much easier to take down than Margit, but even more necessary for completion of the game. Godrick is deeper within Stormveil castle than Margit.

    Red Wolf of Radagon

    red wolf radagon

    Found with the Academy of Raya Lucaria, the Red Wolf of Radagon is fast and shoots a lot of spells around the battlefield. You can begin to predict its movements if you focus, but if you don’t have that patience, Spirit Ashes help too.

    Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

    rennala

    Another boss required to earn a Great Rune, Rennala is the final boss of the Academy of Raya Lucaria. After defeating them, Rennala allows you to reset your stats and change your build.

    Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

    rykard

    You only need two Great Runes to get an ending in Elden Ring, but Rykard has yet another, and can be found in Volcano Manor in the Northwestern portion of the Lands Between.

    Starscourge Radahn

    General Radahn in Elden Ring.

    Another Great Rune bearer, Radahn rules the wastelands of Caelid, and can only be fought after the start of the Radahn Festival in Redmane Castle. If you’ve already been to Redmane Castle, the event will start in the room where you beat the boss of the initial castle.

    Godfrey, First Elden Lord (Golden Shade)

    godfrey shade

    Godfrey is a mean and powerful boss, lurking in Leyndell. Except, this isn’t actually Godfrey, merely a shade – just a taste of his true power. 

    Morgott, the Omen King

    morgott-omen-king-1-hq-elden-rin

    It’s Margit again! Sort of. Morgot is stronger, though looks very similar, and is another candidate for Elden Lord – or at least was, before becoming malformed and rejected by the Golden Order. Most of the moveset here will be familiar thanks to Margit, but Morgot is vicious and even stronger.

    Fire Giant

    fire_giant_bosses_elden_ring_wik

    The Fire Giant has a big face in its stomach, and it’s a bit terrifying. This boss can crush you quickly, but if you’re a spellcaster, casting from horseback is the safest way to tackle this boss. Otherwise, you could stock up on arrows?

    Godskin Duo

    godskin-duo-1-hq-elden-ring-wiki

    The Godskin Duo is gross, and worse than that, there are two of them. If you’ve been exploring diligently, you’ve probably already come across both of these bosses separately, but here they’re tougher, and necessary to beat. The best advice is to use Spirit Ashes to distract one of them, and then focus on whichever one you feel most confident in defeating.

    Maliketh, the Black Blade

    maliketh elden ring

    This is one of the coolest bosses in the game, and will devastate you with incredibly swift attacks if you’re not careful. 

    Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing

    gideon ofnir

    While Gideon has been good to you in Roundtable Hold, he’s not so kind once you encounter him out in the open. He doesn’t believe a Tarnished can become Elden Lord, and won’t even allow you to try. Bad news for him.

    Godfrey, First Elden Lord and Hoarah Loux

    godfrey-first-elden-lord-hoarah

    Godfrey’s true form looks incredibly imposing, with a ghostly lion chomping into his shoulder. But once you whittle his health away, he kills the lion, revealing that it was actually sapping his power, and his true, unbound form is Hoarah Loux, an incredible brawler that can piledriver you into the ground.

    Radagon of the Golden Order

    radagon-of-the-golden-order-boss

    Another two-for-one boss battle, Radagon is the mysterious character you’ve been hearing about since the beginning of the game, and while he’s falling apart, he brims with the holy power of the Golden Order. But once he’s done, the true nature of the Elden Ring is revealed, and you must overcome the cosmic Elden Beast.

    Elden Beast

    elden-beast-boss-elden-ring-wiki

    Those are all of the big bosses you need to take down while playing Elden Ring, but there are many more bosses hiding away in dungeons, caves, catacombs, and just wandering the world at different times of day. Exploring the game world will reveal so much, so make sure to roam if you feel the need to level up.
