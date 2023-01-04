Skip to main content

Elden Ring wins GOTY at the Steam Awards

Players make the obvious choice
General Radahn in Elden Ring.

Another triumph for Elden Ring: It takes home two victories at the Steam Awards 2022.

The annual Steam Awards are done, the results are out, and Elden Ring wins another Game of the Year accolade. Steam users were able to cast their votes in several categories over the last couple of weeks with FromSoftware’s masterpiece beating Dying Light 2, Stray, God of War (2018), and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) for the most prestigious award. Not really a surprise, considering the game’s triumphant march through pretty much every other awards show for the year. Elden Ring also taking the crown in the Best Game You Suck At category is pretty much on brand, too.

Cyberpunk 2077 won a big one as well, taking home 2022’s Labor of Love award. This category honors games for their long term community support and confirms that players recognize the RPG’s redemption arc as completed. At launch, the hyped game from CD Projekt RED suffered from technical issues for many users, resulting in harsh criticism. The developer was hard at work polishing the title up since then, winning back many fans who returned to check out the RPG again after watching the animated series Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix, which is based on the game.

Most Innovative Gameplay going to Stray is a bit more controversial: While the platformer did win over many hearts after its launch in the summer of 2022, it is a rather simple title with tried and true mechanics behind it. Perhaps Steam users simply wanted to give it a nod since it was unlikely to prevail in GOTY.

Here are all the Steam Awards 2022 winners:

  • Game of the Year – Elden Ring
  • VR Game of the Year – Hitman 3
  • Labor of Love – Cyberpunk 2077
  • Better With Friends – Raft
  • Outstanding Visual Style – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Most Innovative Gameplay – Stray
  • Best Game You Suck At – Elden Ring
  • Best SoundtrackFinal Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Outstanding Story-Rich Game – God of War (2018)
  • Sit Back and Relax – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Best Game on the Go – Death Stranding Director’s Cut

To wrap up the awards season, check out our thoughts on the best games of 2022.

