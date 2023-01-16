Dr Disrespect’s NFL appearance leaves football fans confused

Dr Disrespect is known as a big San Francisco 49ers fan and got to play the hype-man. NFL

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm might be one of the most recognizable people on the internet, ranking among the top YouTube streamers, but his latest appearance on mainstream media left viewers more than a little confused. Usually known for broadcasting himself playing shooters, the former Call of Duty developer showed up at the NFC wild-card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks to get the crowd hyped up for the match.

This wasn’t his first collaboration with the 49ers, officially announcing a draft pick for his home team in 2022. While his own fans were happy about the Doc’s stadium appearance, the rest of the audience was a bit bewildered by the choice.

The prevailing opinion among mainstream fans seemed to be: “I have no idea who this guy is.” Which is fair, given how much of a niche video game streaming still is compared to something like the NFL. Others commented about how nobody seemingly cared about “this dude” and that the “49ers gotta do better!”

There have also been unflattering comparisons with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ infamous TV cameo on New Year’s Eve 2018 that got meme’d to death – though Dr Disrespect certainly got a bit more "movement" out of the crowd than Ninja did back then despite the bad weather conditions.

It may not have been the most impressive public appearance by Dr Disrespect, but at the end of the day he got the job done and the 49ers claimed a 41-23 victory over the Seahawks, advancing into the Divisional Round – and no faithful of the Niners should have a gripe with that.