Skip to main content

Most popular YouTube streamers of 2022 revealed

Controversial figure tops the ranking
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Aside from Twitch and a few regional alternatives such as South Korea’s AfreecaTV, YouTube is the most popular streaming platform for content creators all over the world. The site has posted a list showing the most-watched gaming streamers in 2022 based on the hours viewers spent consuming their live content.

  1. IShowSpeed – 38.5 million hours
  2. Kuzuha Chan – 27.4 million hours
  3. TimTheTatman – 26.6 million hours
  4. DrDisRespect – 25.2 million hours
  5. Pekora Chan – 23.3 million hours
  6. Ludwig – 22.5 million hours
  7. Windah Basudara – 21.9 million hours
  8. Vegetta777 – 20.9 million hours
  9. Miko Chan – 20.7 million hours
  10. DJMariio – 20.4 million hours

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins has landed on top of the list. He was previously banned from YouTube’s rival platform Twitch for “sexual coercion and intimidation” after threatening to sexually assault another contestant on a dating show and calling her slurs. Riot Games has also banned him from Valorant and its other games for making misogynistic comments.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has not corrected his ways since then, as the latest controversy surrounding him took place during the FIFA World Cup, where he live-streamed himself harassing a Chinese spectator.

The list also showcases the rise of VTubers. VTubers are creators who use animated models as alter egos so they don’t have to show their real face to the cameras. With Kuzuha Chan, Pekora Chan, and Miko Chan three VTubers made the list, all of them streaming only in Japanese.

Three other former Twitch streamers, who are now on top of YouTube, are Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm, known for his raging rants, Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar, and Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren.

A man with short black hair and a short black beard, wearing a black blazer over a white collared shirt, is standing in front of a grey billboard
Features

Ronnie 2K interview: NBA 2K exists to “educate and inspire”

By Josh Broadwell
Text and logo of PlayStation Plus.
News

PlayStation Plus adds Sayonara Wild Hearts, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and more

By Marco Wutz
maxresdefault[1]
Guides

The ten best video game movies ever

By Dave Aubrey
satisfactory-header
Guides

Here are the best PC games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
pokemon-best-starters[1]
Guides

The ten best starter Pokémon ever – which did you choose?

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow
Poster for Xbox Developer Direct.
News

Xbox Developer_Direct will show Redfall and more in January

By Marco Wutz
one piece odyssey glhf (2)
Reviews

One Piece Odyssey review: 'The best One Piece game yet'

By Dave Aubrey
A pompous man on a stage.
News

Simon Pegg plays Hogwarts Legacy headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

By Marco Wutz