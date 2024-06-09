BioWare teases Dragon Age Veilguard companions at Xbox Games Showcase
BioWare changed Dragon Age Dreadwolf to Dragon Age: The Veilguard in a bid to refocus the upcoming RPG on your companions, and now we know who they are. BioWare introduces some of the Veilguard companions in a new trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, along with a glimpse at Veilguard’s art style.
First up is Harding the Scout, a hardy warrior who gets into no shortage of scraps for someone whose class is associated with recon work. There’s also Neve the detective, who brings a flair for private investigation to the team, and Lucanis, the mage killer. It pretty much goes without saying what he does.
We also got a brief glimpse at Bellara the Veil Jumper, and if that name is anything to go by, they’ll probably have something pretty important to do with the plot. Emmrich the Necromancer looks surprisingly stylish and not-dour considering his class, and Taash hunts dragons, likely a handy occupation given the massive, scaly beast that shows up at the end of the trailer. It wouldn’t be a Dragon Age game without a Warden, and Veilguard has one of those as well: Davrin.
How they all fit together and what role they play in your journey is still up in the air, but we won’t have long to wait to see more. BioWare is showing Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s gameplay off on June 11, 2024, ahead of the game’s fall 2024 launch.
