Get a look at the EA Sports College Football 25 cover stars
EA is gearing up for the return of college football and just revealed the EA Sports College Football 25 cover and EA Sports College Football 25 release date. It’s been a long time coming, but we’ll have to wait just a little longer to see the sports game in action. EA Sports College Football 25 launches for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on July 19, 2024.
EA has a full reveal planned for a late date, but meanwhile, the cover star – or cover stars, to be more accurate. EA is featuring three stars in the NCAA world: Michigan runningback Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter.
“Donovan, Quinn and Travis are extraordinary talents who impressed and entertained millions of college football fans on the field last season and are poised to do so again this year,” Daryl Holt, SVP of EA Sports said in a statement. “We’re proud to be able toincorporate thousands of current athletes in CollegeFootball 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is aperfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA Sports and college football.”
The stars each had a little something to say as well.
“EA Sports games are legendary and to see myself on the cover ofCollege Football 25is truly surreal,” Edwards said. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition going.”
“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor,” Ewers said. EA Sports games were the firstplace I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circlemoment to now be on the cover of College Football 25.”
“I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” Hunter said. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”
EA has more in store for EA Sports College Football 25 tomorrow, so stick around.