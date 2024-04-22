Madame Web studio is making an El Paso, Elsewhere movie
An El Paso, Elsewhere video game movie is in the works from Di Bonaventura Pictures, the studio behind Transformers and Madame Web. Academy-award nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) will reportedly star as protagonist James Savage and co-produce the film alongside Colin Stark (Yasuke) and Di Bonaventura. Di Bonaventura’s previous projects include Madame Web, Transformers, and G.I. Joe (thanks, Deadline).
Strange Scaffolding released El Paso, Elsewhere in 2023 on PC and console to critical acclaim, and the game won the best indie game award at the New York Game Awards and outstanding achievement in independent video game development at the DICE Awards for 2023. It follows James Savage after he leaves a toxic relationship and tries to find healing.
Stanfield produced the 2023 series Changeling, which he also appeared in as Apollo.
“Recovering from a toxic relationship, James Savage (Stanfield) confronts both his inner demons and enigmatic ex-girlfriend, Janet, before she executes a world-ending ritual,” the film’s logline reads. “James navigates her reality-bending universe of ethereal monsters while facing the truth of his own addictions and skewed sense of self-worth. James learns that the only route to love is through healing.”
There’s no word yet when the El Paso, Elsewhere movie might release or when production is set to begin.