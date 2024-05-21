Video Games

3-minute Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree trailer reveals story details

FromSoftware is getting ready for launch

Marco Wutz

FromSoftware / Bandai Namco

A new trailer for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will debut on May 21, 2024, and give players a taste of what the open-world RPG’s DLC will have to offer in terms of story. “After a brief countdown, this presentation will be 3 minutes long,” the game’s official account on X stated.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer – watch here

You can watch the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer at 8am PT. Check below for what that means in your timezone:

  • May 21, 8am PT
  • May 21, 10am CT
  • May 21, 11am ET
  • May 21, 4pm BST
  • May 21, 5pm CEST
  • May 21, 8:30pm IST
  • May 21, 11pm CST
  • May 22, 12am KST/JST
  • May 22, 1am AEST
  • May 22, 3am NZST

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will debut the trailer on Bandai Namco’s YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the video below for your convenience, so you can watch it right here:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to be released on June 21, 2024, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s poised to be the first and only expansion to the Soulslike, which broke records in its year of release in regards to award wins.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.