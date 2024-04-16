Bethesda published the Fallout show character stat sheets
If you’re wondering what the Fallout show characters might be like in an actual Bethesda game, you’re in luck. The Xbox studio added a handful of characters from the Fallout show to the mostly-okay mobile game Fallout Shelter, complete with stat sheets and unique quests.
Lucy, the heroine of the piece, is pretty well-rounded, though she struggles a bit in the charisma department. That’s probably not a surprise if you’ve seen the show’s first two episodes. Lucy isn’t exactly great at influencing people not to hate her.
Lucy MacLean stats:
- Strength: 4
- Perception: 7
- Endurance: 6
- Charisma: 5
- Intelligence: 6
- Agility: 5
- Luck: 7
Next up is Maximus, a capable lad in everything that doesn’t involve serious thought. He also suffers from being a bit of a wet blanket.
Maximus stats:
- Strength: 7
- Perception: 6
- Endurance: 6
- Charisma: 5
- Intelligence: 4
- Agility: 7
- Luck: 5
Then there’s the Ghoul, who comes in with a rather more interesting spread. He’s not strong or especially smart, but he’s perceptive, quick, charismatic, and resilient – and a good model for my next Fallout character.
The Ghoul stats:
- Strength: 5
- Perception: 6
- Endurance: 7
- Charisma: 7
- Intelligence: 4
- Agility: 7
- Luck: 4
Ma June wipes the floor with everyone, though, which makes sense given how long she’s survived in the Wasteland.
Ma June stats:
- Strength: 5
- Perception: 7
- Endurance: 5
- Charisma: 7
- Intelligence: 6
- Agility: 4
- Luck: 6
You can check them out for yourself on the Fallout Shelter wiki page.
They’re pretty accurate to the show, and Lucy canonically having the highest luck stat is a nice little thematic touch. Sure, she gets slightly dismembered, almost eaten by ghouls, and has to watch her husband wipe genetic material on her clean curtains – but she’s certainly luckier and more privileged than everyone outside the Vault.
If you're keen to tinker with stats and character builds yourself, Steam is hosting a pretty big Fallout sale with discounts on every game in the franchise.