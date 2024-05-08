FFXIV Make it Rain offers bonus MGP and a terrifying imp glam
The FFXIV-FF16 crossover event has come to its end, and in its place is the FFXIV Make It Rain campaign, with MGP and a nightmare-fuel glam as rewards. The MMO game's latest Make It Rain event runs from May 15, 2024, at 4 a.m. Eastern time through May 31, 2024, at 10:59 a.m. Eastern time, and you can take part as long as you’ve reached level 15 and completed The Gridanian Envoy, The Lominsan Envoy, or The Ul’dahn Envoy.
Those happen pretty early in A Realm Reborn, so even if you’re just getting started, you should be able to reach that point well before the event ends. Just don’t forget to unlock the Manderville Gold Saucer as well.
Start the event by traveling to the Steps of Nald, and speak with Quevain, an Elezen standing opposite the Aetheryte plaza. He’ll have a short quest for you, and then you’ll get to the good stuff.
During the Make It Rain event, you’ll earn a bonus 50 percent extra MGP from any Gold Saucer activity, including Triple Triad, Chocobo Racing, and all the mini-games. Considering getting MGP takes a fair bit of time otherwise, that extra 50 percent is a welcome buff indeed.
You can also get some fancy rewards at the Saucer and from the event attendant there, who has rewards from previous Make It Rain campaigns as well. Top on the list for this event is the exceptionally disturbing Imp glam, which, despite its name, looks a lot like a kappa. There’s also a cactuar-themed table and a pretty swanky cactuar lamp up for grabs.
There’s a lot going on in FFXIV, ahead of Dawntrail’s June 2024 launch. In addition to the MGP event, there’s another Moogle Treasure Trove that runs through Dawntrail’s launch and the return of the Yo-Kai Watch event, which is also sticking around until 7.0 – plenty to keep busy with until the revamped Dawntrail benchmark launches.