FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack #4: How to claim your free FUT items

FIFA 23's newest Prime Gaming Pack is now available. Amazon

Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 is now available. Formerly known as Twitch Prime Packs, Prime Gaming Packs contain free in-game items anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can claim.

Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 includes the following items for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT):

7x Gold Rare Players

2x 82 OVR Player Picks

12x Rare Consumables

1x Mohamed Salah Player Loan (20 Matches)

How to claim FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack #4

Claiming Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 is pretty simple:

Navigate to the Prime Gaming site for FIFA 23 via this link. Log into your Twitch account. Click the “Claim now” button. In case you haven’t connected your accounts at EA and Twitch yet, follow the steps shown on screen. If you’ve already linked your accounts, you can now find your new items in FUT or the FIFA 23 Web/Companion App.

Keep in mind that you need an active Amazon Prime subscription for this to work. The 1-month trial subscription or Amazon Prime Student count as well.

Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 will remain available for a month and be replaced by Prime Gaming Pack #5 in February, 2023.

The contents of this pack should be very helpful during the currently active Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, which is nearing its climax. The pack’s player items could assist you in completing the 2022 Year in Review objectives, which contain free TOTY Honorable Mention cards.