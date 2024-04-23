Video Games

Fortnite will let players turn off “confrontational” emotes

Some people are weirdly negative about it

Marco Wutz

Epic Games

Epic Games will allow Fortnite players to toggle the visibility of “confrontational” emotes in the coming update for the game. Players will be able to hide certain emotes entirely or, alternatively, only show them when used by friends. Naturally, the default option of seeing them used by all players is still available as well.

Here are the Fortnite emotes deemed “overly confrontational” and able to be hidden:

  • Laugh It Up
  • Take the L
  • Whip Crack
  • Make It Plantain

When activated, players will see those using any emote on the list as standing still and won’t hear any emote sound coming from them.

This echoes a move EA Sports tried in its EA Sports FC series back when it still was called FIFA – it gave players the option to automatically skip the sequence showing the opponent’s players celebrating a goal, since certain goal celebrations were used to rub salt into the wound.

Having more options to customize the experience is a great thing – if you just want to relax by playing a game, why would you want to subject yourself to something that might upset you?

However, some players have reacted weirdly negatively to this development – one might guess precisely because they’re using these emotes for toxic behavior. It’s worth emphasizing that this change will not take away any emotes from the game. Everyone can still use whichever emotes they like, while giving power to those who simply would not like to see all of them. There is nothing to complain about here.

You can find the option under the “Social Privacy” tab in the settings menu and change it any time.

Marco Wutz

