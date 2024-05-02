Star Wars Hunters gets a release date for mobile and Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: Hunters is the latest team-based shooter from Zynga to grace the mobile platform. The game was originally planned to be released in 2022 but has been delayed multiple times. It will now be released on June 4, 2024.
“We knew we needed iconic Star Wars archetypes, but with a twist,” said Dominic Estephane, art director at Zynga on the Star Wars blog. “So we have J-3DI, he's a droid who’s been programmed to believe he's a real Jedi. And we have two Jawas in a trench coat — maybe there's a height requirement to be in the arena, so they stand on top of each other in a trench coat. And we have an Ugnaught-piloted droideka, Slingshot, which you don't see in the Star Wars universe. We worked closely with our partners at Lucasfilm Games, and they allowed us to have fun, show our creativity while making these amazing new Hunters, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on the game.”
Estephane went on to explain how the game takes cues from the world of pro wrestling, pointing to heavyweight characters like Grozz making their debut in Hunters. He also revealed that the game’s battles are being televised across the galaxy in the in-game show “Hunters of the Outer Rim.” The game will feature two live commentators - Boz Vega and LX-1, new characters made for the game.
To celebrate the announcement, a new launch trailer has also been released. Watch it below:
The game is set after Return of the Jedi and features characters from all walks of life in the galaxy far, far away. Players will battle in teams on the planet of Vespaara, with the game featuring many battlefields from the movies like an Ewok village, the Mos Espa cantina, the Dune sea outpost, and the Death Star crossfire.
Star Wars: Hunters includes the following game modes:
- Squad Brawl
- Dynamic Control
- Power Control
- Trophy Challenge
Those who play the game on Switch can unlock the exclusive Shift Veteran costume and Shift Blaster wrap. Pre-registering for the game will unlock the following rewards:
- "Raise Your Fist" emote
- Amber Hunter costume
- Amber Rifle
- "Bubo's Blue Milk" Avatar
- "Ticket Invite" Avatar
Hunters is one of the many Star Wars games in development, as Disney and Lucasfilm plan to release a new slate of feature films in theaters in the coming years. The next major Star Wars game that will be released this year is Ubisoft’s Star Wars: Outlaws, an open-world action-adventure game.
Star Wars: Hunters releases on June 4, 2024, on Google Play, the App Store, and the Nintendo eShop.