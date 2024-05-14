Fortnite adds Lofi Girl exploration map
You can explore Lofi girl's iconic room in Fortnite creative mode set to chill beats. The Lofi Girl Explore map is already available in the game, with more collaborations coming to creative mode later.
"Explore inside Lofi Girl's iconic room from a brand new perspective, solve quests, and uncover hidden secrets as you play along," reads the video's description. "You can also choose from up to 5 radios to really immerse yourself in the lofi universe. Customise your appearance with Lofi Girl themed cosmetics and embark on this extraordinary adventure!"
The Lofi Girl Explore map includes fifty songs from the Lofi library. Upon entering, players will find themselves shrunk to the size of an ant, and will have to explore Lofi girl's room while navigating various platforming challenges.
How to add Lofi Girl Explore map in Fortnite
To access the Lofi girl map, simply enter the following code in Fortnite's creative mode: 6437-7858-4061.
You can learn more about the Lofi Girl Explore map on its official website. Fortnite continues to add more crossover experiences to the game through its overhauled hub system and creative mode.
Just recently, the game added Star Wars-themed content to celebrate the franchise on May 4, which included a Darth Vader boss fight. The crossover also extended to Lego Fortnite and Rocket Racing, the additive game modes available through Fortnite. Not all changes are about content though, as sometimes Epic changes certain in-game mechanics as well.
Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game can also be played on Android devices, with an iOS re-release also on the horizon.