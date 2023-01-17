Fortnite's weekly challenges are missing - here's why

Every week Fortnite has a set of weekly challenges that you can complete to earn a bunch of XP and progress your battle pass. Since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, these have dropped every Tuesday at 6am PT/9am ET, so if you logged on this morning to see what was lined up, you may be surprised to find nothing there. It’s especially concerning as the challenges were recently changed so that you only have seven days to complete them before they’re gone forever.

Never fear though, as there is a likely cause, and we hopefully won’t be missing out for long.

Where are the Fortnite weekly challenges?

Fortnite v23.20 has been delayed until Wednesday.

This happens very rarely in Fortnite and is a consequence of the challenge release day being moved to the same day when the team traditionally release updates for the game. Fortnite updates normally drop on a Tuesday, the same day as the challenges, however, this week the update has been pushed back to Wednesday.

Each major update normally contains the data for one or two weeks' worth of weekly challenges. Doing it this way means that the team doesn’t have to plan a whole season’s worth of content at once, and can centre the challenges around whatever new weapons, items, or map changes have been implemented in the latest update.

The downside is the situation we find ourselves in now, as the latest set of challenges won’t be added until tomorrow’s update. This means we’re going to have to wait until tomorrow when Fortnite update 23.20 drops with new content, likely in the morning.

While you wait, why not take the opportunity to familiarise yourself with some of the new items and mechanics of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 like how to claim Capture Points or where to find the Guardian Shield.