Video Games

Genshin Impact on Cloud is now available to test in North America

Players on PC, iOS, and Android can try out the game’s Cloud version

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

If you can’t fit the latest version of Genshin Impact onto your PC or mobile device, because your storage is already filled to the brim, then HoYoverse may have the perfect solution for you – with one wrinkle. Genshin Impact Cloud, which has been rolled out earlier for testing in some regions, is now available in the United States and Canada for beta testing.

With Genshin Impact Cloud you can stream the game to your device without having to download the entire thing, saving tons of storage space.

There is just one major disadvantage to using this service – it’s not free. Playing the game in this way consumes a currency called Cloud Coins. Ten Cloud Coins are spent per minute of playing. 1,800 Cloud Coins – meaning 180 minutes of gameplay time – cost $1.99 USD.

A monthly subscription to Genshin Impact Cloud comes out at $20 USD, which is quite pricey if you compare it with something like GeForce NOW, which allows you to stream Genshin Impact as well and only costs $9.99 USD per month in the Priority Tier.

Some ways of obtaining free Cloud Coins will be provided at first and may last you a while if you only plan on using this solution as a secondary way of playing the game or a stopgap until you’ve got a new device on your hands.

Everyone will get five hours of playtime for free after first logging in through the Cloud version, so you can always try the service and test it thoroughly before having to open your pocket book. On top of that, you can earn 15 minutes of free playtime every day simply by logging in – so if you’re only looking for a way to run some errands in the game or check things from time to time, this’ll last you for a while. However, you can only earn up to a maximum of 600 minutes of free time in this way.

Progress on your account will be saved between platforms, so you won't have to start the game anew or anything like that.

Keep in mind that this is a test – HoYoverse stated that it would closely monitor player feedback on the service and heed suggestions from the community. Genshin Impact Cloud is available on the official website as a free download.

Update 4.7 for Genshin Impact was launched last week, bringing Clorinde into the game as a new playable character alongside a fresh Archon Quest that continues the main story around the Abyss Twin.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News