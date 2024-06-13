Genshin Impact on Cloud is now available to test in North America
If you can’t fit the latest version of Genshin Impact onto your PC or mobile device, because your storage is already filled to the brim, then HoYoverse may have the perfect solution for you – with one wrinkle. Genshin Impact Cloud, which has been rolled out earlier for testing in some regions, is now available in the United States and Canada for beta testing.
With Genshin Impact Cloud you can stream the game to your device without having to download the entire thing, saving tons of storage space.
There is just one major disadvantage to using this service – it’s not free. Playing the game in this way consumes a currency called Cloud Coins. Ten Cloud Coins are spent per minute of playing. 1,800 Cloud Coins – meaning 180 minutes of gameplay time – cost $1.99 USD.
A monthly subscription to Genshin Impact Cloud comes out at $20 USD, which is quite pricey if you compare it with something like GeForce NOW, which allows you to stream Genshin Impact as well and only costs $9.99 USD per month in the Priority Tier.
Some ways of obtaining free Cloud Coins will be provided at first and may last you a while if you only plan on using this solution as a secondary way of playing the game or a stopgap until you’ve got a new device on your hands.
Everyone will get five hours of playtime for free after first logging in through the Cloud version, so you can always try the service and test it thoroughly before having to open your pocket book. On top of that, you can earn 15 minutes of free playtime every day simply by logging in – so if you’re only looking for a way to run some errands in the game or check things from time to time, this’ll last you for a while. However, you can only earn up to a maximum of 600 minutes of free time in this way.
Progress on your account will be saved between platforms, so you won't have to start the game anew or anything like that.
Keep in mind that this is a test – HoYoverse stated that it would closely monitor player feedback on the service and heed suggestions from the community. Genshin Impact Cloud is available on the official website as a free download.
Update 4.7 for Genshin Impact was launched last week, bringing Clorinde into the game as a new playable character alongside a fresh Archon Quest that continues the main story around the Abyss Twin.