Goat Simulator 3 uses leaked GTA 6 footage, gets lawyered

Goat Simulator 3 is as stupid as it looks.

A new Goat Simulator 3 advert used leaked GTA 6 footage as a backdrop in a specific scene.

GTA 6 was leaked back in September by a malicious actor who managed to hack into Rockstar Games' company data. Hours of work-in-progress footage was shared online in the biggest leak video games have ever seen.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, has been issuing takedown notices to anyone who shares the footage.

The company has been litigious in the past when it comes to people sharing leaked content. Media outlet TrustedReviews was forced to pay $1 million to charity after leaking the map of Red Dead Redemption 2.

That's why it's pretty ballsy that Coffee Stain Studios - developer of Goat Simulator 3, which is actually the second Goat Simulator game - has decided to poke the bear.

Other people on Twitter have mirrored the footage if you wish to see it, but I won't be sharing it here. Please don't sue me, Rockstar. I have kids.

The footage is a story about an NPC called Shaun, who's been practicing his ragdoll moves ready for his big moment in the game. At one point, he mentions that you can see him in some footage that was leaked recently, before showing a scene from GTA 6 with Shaun in the background.

It's not the first time the studio has mocked other games. The Goat Simulator 3 reveal trailer featured a parody of the reveal trailer for Dead Island 2, a game that's been in development hell for years but is due to launch in 2023.

