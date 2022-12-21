Skip to main content

Goat Simulator 3 uses leaked GTA 6 footage, gets lawyered

Take-Two didn't wait long before issuing a takedown notice
Goat Simulator 3 is as stupid as it looks.

Goat Simulator 3 is as stupid as it looks.

A new Goat Simulator 3 advert used leaked GTA 6 footage as a backdrop in a specific scene. 

GTA 6 was leaked back in September by a malicious actor who managed to hack into Rockstar Games' company data. Hours of work-in-progress footage was shared online in the biggest leak video games have ever seen.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, has been issuing takedown notices to anyone who shares the footage.

The company has been litigious in the past when it comes to people sharing leaked content. Media outlet TrustedReviews was forced to pay $1 million to charity after leaking the map of Red Dead Redemption 2. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That's why it's pretty ballsy that Coffee Stain Studios - developer of Goat Simulator 3, which is actually the second Goat Simulator game - has decided to poke the bear. 

Other people on Twitter have mirrored the footage if you wish to see it, but I won't be sharing it here. Please don't sue me, Rockstar. I have kids. 

The footage is a story about an NPC called Shaun, who's been practicing his ragdoll moves ready for his big moment in the game. At one point, he mentions that you can see him in some footage that was leaked recently, before showing a scene from GTA 6 with Shaun in the background. 

It's not the first time the studio has mocked other games. The Goat Simulator 3 reveal trailer featured a parody of the reveal trailer for Dead Island 2, a game that's been in development hell for years but is due to launch in 2023.

If you're looking for something like GTA 6 while you're waiting, check out our list of the best sandbox games

goat-simulator-3
News

Goat Simulator 3 uses leaked GTA 6 footage, gets lawyered

By Kirk McKeand
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow
ubisoft-quartz-ghost-recon-nfts-1
Features

‘It’s a challenging sell’ - games are incompatible with NFTs, says lawyer

By Georgina Young
half-life-2-corpse-model-2
News

Fans find real human corpse in Half-Life 2

By Kirk McKeand
Epic Games Store logo
Guides

Get a free game every day this Christmas on the Epic Games Store

By Ryan Woodrow
Fortnite Super Level Styles for Chapter 4 Season 1
Guides

You could be entitled to a refund for in-game Fortnite purchases

By Ryan Woodrow
ps5 glhf (8)
Guides

Quick set up tips to get using your new PS5 console

By Dave Aubrey
steam deck set up (6)
Guides

Set up tips for your new Steam Deck

By Dave Aubrey