Fans find brilliant Easter egg in Hades 2 technical test
Who the Hades narrator is baffled fans of the roguelike RPG for half a decade, but the Hades 2 technical test finally gives us the answer. The surprising thing is that we didn’t guess it before.
The Hades narrator isn’t some detached observer or a personality that Supergiant created just for the scenario. It’s Homer, Greek poet and author of the Illiad and Odyssey, which makes perfect sense and fits beautifully.
An early scene in the Hades 2 technical test shows Melinoe, the game’s witchy, witty protagonist, speaking directly to the narrator, as Zagreus often did in the first Hades. Unlike Zagreus, she actually names him.
“Shush Homer,” Melinoe says. “How shall I ever catch her if you’re going to describe my every move?”
Melinoe doesn’t identify Homer as the poet, but we feel pretty safe assuming it’s not another Homer and definitely not Homer Simpson. That didn’t stop people from making Simpsons jokes on Reddit, though.
“I know it’s the poet but the idea of Homer Simpson just reading Greek mythology is great and I need to make really crude fanart of it,” one Reddit user said, amid a river of “D’oh” posts.
Anyway, it’s a nice touch and a clever one at that. If you didn’t manage to get into the Hades 2 technical test and see it for yourself, Supergiant said they plan on holding more tests on PC in the future, and the Hades 2 early access launch will happen soon after.