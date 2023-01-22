Skip to main content

Halo Infinite Forge creation brings Elden Ring to space

Crumbling Farum Carbine Rifle
Halo Infinite Forge creation brings Elden Ring to space: A large metal giant wielding an even larger stone axe faces down three knights in armor. One holds a glowing blade in their right hand, another has a blue staff, and the third is thrusting a long metal sword forward

A new Halo Infinite Forge creation recreates Elden Ring’s grim Crumbling Farum Azula region in the space game with impressive attention to detail and atmosphere. Halo enthusiast Rebs Gaming found the creation from Blupe Vave and posted an overview on Twitter, showcasing the crypt, tower, and a few other areas.

Crumbling Farum Azula is one of the last areas you visit in Elden Ring, and it lives up to its name. The ancient home of the dragons is dotted with references to the Lands Between’s former rulers and is literally falling apart outside the main sanctum's corridors. 

Blupe Vave’s creation carefully recreates the dragon portraits dimly illuminated by candlelight, mountains of melted candlewax on an altar, and most impressively, the disintegrated stonework that gives Farum Azula its most distinctive sense of place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It’s functional as well as visually appealing. The map’s distinct regions lend themselves well to a fraught Halo multiplayer battle, and if you want some of the best weapons, you’ll have to brave a few jumps long enough to make the Tarnished break out in undead sweat.

Thankfully, you won't have to contend with Placidusax in the middle of a match, though.

You can download the map from the Halo Waypoint website. This one is just the latest example of fans getting exceptionally creative with Forge maps. Earlier in January, one fan posted a fantastically accurate set of maps bringing the Whiterun region from Skyrim to life in Halo.

Halo Infinite Forge creation brings Elden Ring to space: A large metal giant wielding an even larger stone axe faces down three knights in armor. One holds a glowing blade in their right hand, another has a blue staff, and the third is thrusting a long metal sword forward
News

Halo Infinite Forge creation brings Elden Ring to space

By Josh Broadwell
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is CDPR’s most expensive DLC: A man with short dark hair, a growth of stubble on his chin, and electric circuits running around his eyes stands in the middle of a dark street illuminated faintly by dim neon lights.
News

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is CDPR’s most expensive DLC

By Josh Broadwell
A large bipedal robot with a metallic backpack is standing amid a heap of metal scrap, near a tall structure that looks as if it's suffered explosion damage. In front of the robot is a cloudy sky streaked with pink
News

FromSoft has a big Armored Core reveal planned soon

By Josh Broadwell
PSA: don’t play GTA Online on PC right now: An animated man wearing a backwards baseball cap and a green varsity jacket is standing in the middle of a street lined with palm trees. In his hand is an assault rifle, and a police car is approaching him
News

PSA: Don’t play GTA Online on PC right now

By Josh Broadwell
Pokémon Go logo over the globe in the background.
Guides

This Week in Pokémon Go: Shiny Tapu Koko and Crackling Voltage

By Marco Wutz
call of duty warzone 2 screenshot glhf (7)
Features

Gaming’s stuck in its comfort zone, but how do we make the difference?

By Georgina Young
persona-5-royal
Features

Persona games have made a comeback – it’s time to bring back the originals

By Georgina Young
best rpgs glhf (1)
Guides

Best RPGs you can play right now

By Dave Aubrey