Halo Infinite Forge creation brings Elden Ring to space

A new Halo Infinite Forge creation recreates Elden Ring’s grim Crumbling Farum Azula region in the space game with impressive attention to detail and atmosphere. Halo enthusiast Rebs Gaming found the creation from Blupe Vave and posted an overview on Twitter, showcasing the crypt, tower, and a few other areas.

Crumbling Farum Azula is one of the last areas you visit in Elden Ring, and it lives up to its name. The ancient home of the dragons is dotted with references to the Lands Between’s former rulers and is literally falling apart outside the main sanctum's corridors.

Blupe Vave’s creation carefully recreates the dragon portraits dimly illuminated by candlelight, mountains of melted candlewax on an altar, and most impressively, the disintegrated stonework that gives Farum Azula its most distinctive sense of place.

It’s functional as well as visually appealing. The map’s distinct regions lend themselves well to a fraught Halo multiplayer battle, and if you want some of the best weapons, you’ll have to brave a few jumps long enough to make the Tarnished break out in undead sweat.

Thankfully, you won't have to contend with Placidusax in the middle of a match, though.

You can download the map from the Halo Waypoint website. This one is just the latest example of fans getting exceptionally creative with Forge maps. Earlier in January, one fan posted a fantastically accurate set of maps bringing the Whiterun region from Skyrim to life in Halo.