Hideo Kojima says publishers thought he was "mad" and he will one day become an AI

Hideo Kojima says he will one day become an AI

Kojima won't let death get in the way of making video games
Hideo Kojima stands in front of his company logo and smiles seductively at the camera.

Thinkin' about death

In a recent interview, Hideo Kojima spoke briefly about a game he's working on for Xbox. According to the Death Stranding director, Microsoft was the only publisher who understood his vision. 

I tend to get easily bored," he told IGN. "Part of why I've been able to make games for 30 years is because new technology replaces the old so quickly. The tech you use today may not be applicable tomorrow, and I'm interested in figuring out ways to incorporate the new. 

"Making the wrong choice can result in failure, of course. It's a bit like a space program in that way. The project we're working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already. 

"The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad. It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we're working together on the project, including the technology front."

Kojima is infamous for some of his most outlandish ideas. In Metal Gear Solid, players must plug in a second controller to damage a mind-reading boss character. In Metal Gear Solid 3, a different boss dies of old age if you take too long to reach him. If this next project is even wilder, it could be one for the history books.

Elsewhere in the same interview, he's asked about his plans for his studio, Kojima Productions, in 50 to 100 years when he's no longer around. 

"I'll probably become an AI and stick around," he said. "You need to be stimulated in lots of different ways if you want to keep creating new things, so I imagine I'll keep collaborating with others and taking in new things even if I'm an AI."

If anyone can make a Kojima AI, it's probably Kojima. Don't count him out just yet. 

Kojima announced his next project, Death Stranding 2, at The Game Awards. The Xbox game will likely come later. 

