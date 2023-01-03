Hitman 3 turns into World of Assassination

Hitman 3 becomes Hitman World of Assassination in a move that consolidates the entire trilogy. IO Interactive

IO Interactive has announced some upcoming changes to its Hitman trilogy, combining all three stealth games and their various editions into a streamlined product titled Hitman World of Assassination. This will combine the content of all three games of the series, ensuring content parity for existing and new players.

Owners of Hitman 3 will receive a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on January 26, 2023. At the same time, all editions of Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 will be taken off the digital market. There won’t be a bald assassin showing up on your doorstep to confiscate your old physical version of the game. Probably.

In the future, only two ways to buy Hitman World of Assassination will exist: a standard edition for $70 USD including the content of Hitman 3, Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass, and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass, and a deluxe edition for an additional $30 USD adding content from the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass.

If you own some of this content on Steam, you’ll be able to use the “complete the set” function to buy only the parts you’re still missing. There’s no need to double up on anything.

Owners of the older games also needn’t worry about being able to access their content: While the standalone versions of these titles won’t be sold any longer, you can still play them without any issue.

For IO Interactive, this step brings into existence a vision laid out back in 2015 for a large live-service assassination game. For people newly interested in the adventures of iconic Agent 47 this should definitely make things less confusing.