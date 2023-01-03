Skip to main content

Hitman 3 turns into World of Assassination

Owners get content from all three games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A bald man in a dark suit stands in the twilight.

Hitman 3 becomes Hitman World of Assassination in a move that consolidates the entire trilogy.

IO Interactive has announced some upcoming changes to its Hitman trilogy, combining all three stealth games and their various editions into a streamlined product titled Hitman World of Assassination. This will combine the content of all three games of the series, ensuring content parity for existing and new players.

Owners of Hitman 3 will receive a free upgrade to Hitman World of Assassination on January 26, 2023. At the same time, all editions of Hitman 1, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 will be taken off the digital market. There won’t be a bald assassin showing up on your doorstep to confiscate your old physical version of the game. Probably.

In the future, only two ways to buy Hitman World of Assassination will exist: a standard edition for $70 USD including the content of Hitman 3, Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass, and Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass, and a deluxe edition for an additional $30 USD adding content from the Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins Collection, and Hitman 2 Expansion Access Pass.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If you own some of this content on Steam, you’ll be able to use the “complete the set” function to buy only the parts you’re still missing. There’s no need to double up on anything.

Owners of the older games also needn’t worry about being able to access their content: While the standalone versions of these titles won’t be sold any longer, you can still play them without any issue.

For IO Interactive, this step brings into existence a vision laid out back in 2015 for a large live-service assassination game. For people newly interested in the adventures of iconic Agent 47 this should definitely make things less confusing.

A bald man in a dark suit stands in the twilight.
News

Hitman 3 turns into World of Assassination

By Marco Wutz
ghost-of-tsushima-ninja-games
Guides

The best ninja games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
Minecraft Vault Hunters factory vault room
Guides

Minecraft becomes an entirely new game when you install these mods

By Ryan Woodrow
Ken Block in his rally car.
News

Forza and Gran Turismo devs mourn the passing of Ken Block

By Marco Wutz
A warrior faces off against a dragon in Dark Souls.
Features

FromSoftware should make a proper co-op game

By Kirk McKeand
Keldeo on a grassy hill in Pokémon Go.
Guides

Best Pokémon of all types in Pokémon Go for raids

By Marco Wutz
Fortnite Kinetic Ore
Guides

Launch yourself all over Fortnite's map with Kinetic Ore

By Ryan Woodrow
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow