Solium Infernum DLC canceled as League of Geeks halts operations
League of Geeks, the indie studio behind Armello and Solium Infernum, is going “into hibernation for the foreseeable future” due to difficult economic conditions with its return being uncertain.
“With over 13 years under our belt as an entirely independent studio, and the economic situation in games being what it is right now, we have made the decision to put LoG into hibernation for the foreseeable future and take some extended time off,” a statement by the three co-founders says. “The vast majority of our team have moved on to exciting new endeavors and those who remain are going to take a well deserved break over the next few months.”
In a post on Steam, they further explain their reasoning for this step: “By hibernating and reducing costs we can protect the games we have made, and ensure they stay live and playable, whilst getting a much needed break and the chance to survive our industry's economic contraction. Any roll of the dice on further development would have risked total shutdown, which would obviously have been irresponsible to our players and games' communities.“
Its board game-like strategy game Solium Infernum, which launched earlier this year to critical acclaim, did not generate enough revenue to “fund further active development or DLC.” Some minor content updates and patches are still forthcoming for the game, however.
Multiplayer servers for the game will remain online with running costs being low enough that the game’s revenue can fund “all server costs and maintenance for the foreseeable future”. In the Steam post, the three founders admitted that “re-imagining Solium Infernum was likely not the greatest economic play.”
Development of Jumplight Odyssey, a spaceship colony sim launched in Early Access in August 2023, had already been halted previously. Naturally, with the studio going on hiatus, work on it will not continue for now. The co-founders want to release a 1.0 version “at some point in the next 12 months”, but this “is unlikely to be the fully realized v1.0 release we had originally planned.”
Jumplight Odyssey’s OST will be released for free as a gift to the community.
Finally, things will remain unchanged for Armello, the studio’s most successful title. Seasonal content for the game will continue to be rotated in and out with the physical board game project chugging along as planned, since this is in the hands of a different company.
“Makin’ videogames is hard, excruciatingly hard these past few years, but the smart, lovely people we got to do it with, both inside LoG and out, made this crazy business worth it every single day,” the trio concluded their statement.