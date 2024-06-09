PC Gaming Show in June 2024: all announcements

Video Games

Everything announced at the PC Gaming Show during SGF 2024

With a massive two-hour event that felt a little bit too bloated, the PC Gaming Show in June 2024 greatly contributed to the overall runtime of Summer Game Fest 2024 – and by advertising a huge line-up of games from various genres, it probably had a gem or two for everyone in store.

Strategy? Tactics? Shooters? Adorable management games? You name it, this showcase probably had it.

Don’t worry if you missed the proceedings live, though: This PC Gaming Show 2024 recap has you covered with all the announcements made during the event.

PC Gaming Show June 2024 recap

  • Among the Wild – closed alpha sign-ups open
  • Starbirds – coming in 2025
  • Lorn Vale – playtest sign-ups open
  • Ale Abbey – coming in 2024
  • Streets of Rogue 2 – Early Access on August 14, 2024
  • Wander Stars – demo out now
  • Southfield – Early Access on June 24, 2024
  • Steel Seed – TBA
  • Fallen Aces – coming on June 14, 2024
  • Stormgate – pre-order early access on July 30, 2024, and Early Access on August 13, 2024
  • Mars Tactics – coming soon
  • Toads of the Bayou – coming in October 2024
  • Sumerian Six – coming in 2024
  • All Systems Dance – TBA
  • Fumes – TBA
  • Sulfur – demo updated
  • Phantom Line – TBA
  • Killing Floor 3 – coming in early 2025
  • Copa City – coming in 2025
  • Tempopo – TBA
  • Last Moon – demo out now
  • I am Your Beast – TBA
  • Cataclismo – coming on July 16, 2024
  • Level Zero Extraction – open beta out now
  • Battle Aces – closed beta coming in 2024
  • Citizen Sleeper 2 – coming in early 2025
  • Demonschool – coming on September 13, 2024
  • Unrailed 2: Back on Track – TBA
  • Space Station 14 – TBA
  • Unbeatable – coming in 2025
  • Odinfall – Early Access in 2024
  • Core Keeper – coming on August 27, 2024
  • No More Room In Hell 2 – Early Access on October 31, 2024
  • Striden – demo out on June 10, 2024
  • DDS2 – coming on June 20, 2024
  • Zero Sievert – coming in Autumn 2024
  • God Mode – TBA 
  • Incolatus – TBA
  • Inferni: Hope & Fear – demo out now
  • Deathsprint 66 – TBA
  • Crescent County – TBA
  • Forgotten Seas – Early Access coming on June 7, 2024
  • Moon Mystery – TBA
  • G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra – demo out now
  • Everholm – demo out now
  • Shell Runner – demo out now
  • Renaissance Kingdom Wars – TBA
  • Debtor’s Club – demo out now
  • The Land of the Magnates – demo out now
  • Cat Quest 3 – coming on August 8, 2024
  • The Crush House – coming on August 9, 2024
  • Go Go Town – Early Access coming on June 18, 2024
  • Star Trucker – coming on September 3, 2024
  • Splodey – out now
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – coming out on July 18, 2024
  • 83 – TBA
  • Mullet Madjack – out now
  • Generation Exile – TBA
  • Reka – Early Access coming in August 2024
  • Blue Prince – TBA
  • Lok – demo out now
  • Tactical Breach Wizards – coming on August 20, 2024
  • Aloft – multiplayer demo out now
  • Screenbound – TBA
  • Hotel Galactic – TBA
  • Still Wakes The Deep – coming on June 18, 2024
  • Into the Dead – demo coming in October 2024
  • Dwarf Fortress – adventure mode beta out now
  • Caves of Qud – full release coming in 2024
  • Streets of Fortuna – TBA
  • Grit & Valor 1949 – coming in 2025
  • The Rise of the Golden Idol – demo out now
  • Every Day We Fight – coming soon
  • Tales of Seikyu – TBA
  • Island of Winds – coming in 2025
  • Airframe Ultra – TBA
  • Stormforge – TBA
  • Windblown – Early Access coming in 2024
  • Worship – TBA
  • Gunboat God – TBA

Make sure to catch up on the Xbox Games Show that ran ahead of the PC Gaming Show as well, which unveiled three new Xbox Series X|S consoles, Gears of War: E-Day, and the first trailer for Starfield's Shattered Space DLC.

Marco Wutz

