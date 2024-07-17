Video Games

Manor Lords to add crossbowmen in next update

Coming with sweet loading animations

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Prepare to expand your armies in Manor Lords with the city-builder’s next update, for developer Slavic Magic has confirmed that “new unit types” are coming to the game soon – crossbowmen being the first addition to be revealed.

Archers are one of the most accessible units for your army in Manor Lords at the moment, as bows can be produced very easily quite early in the game. It’s going to be interesting to see the difference between bows and crossbows in regard to their production chains as well as their battlefield use. Though bows are relatively simple to make, archers require a lot of practice to make good use of their weapon, whereas one can quite quickly learn how to handle a crossbow effectively – that fact made them ideal for medieval armies despite their higher production cost and reload times compared to bows.

Slavic Magic already showed off the lovingly detailed reload animation for crossbowmen, which you can find below:

As you can see, the game will feature a type of light crossbow that can be loaded without the use of winches or pulleys. The soldier simply puts his foot into the stirrup-like structure at the front of the weapon to hold it down, pulling the strings back with his arms.

Cavalry is another major military addition Manor Lords are waiting for, but that will likely have to wait for a while longer.

Already confirmed for the same patch as crossbowmen are the addition of fishing ponds and the switch to Unreal Engine 5.

