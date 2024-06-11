Manor Lords update 0.7.975 patch notes: Faster livestock imports and loading
Slavic Magic is really turning up the speed with another Manor Lords update hitting the game’s main branch and becoming available for everyone to play. Update 0.7.975 improved how food and firewood carts operate, accelerated livestock import by reducing the distance merchants have to travel, and added another four handcarts to Tier 2 Storehouses for better transport. A chance the developer considers making is the introduction of handcart upgrades for buildings, allowing players to improve their transport capabilities themselves.
On the technical front, loading times should be improved in this patch and farming got some additional adjustments in terms of pathfinding and optimization.
Slavic Magic hopes that this update will provide enough stability to players for a while, so that he can return “into the ‘dev cave’ and do some more fun experiments and changes to push the game forward and finally add some new features.”
Check the full Manor Lords update 0.7.975 patch notes below.
Manor Lords update 0.7.975 patch notes
Gameplay & Balance
- Food cart and Firewood cart will now keep importing until it reaches their storage limits.
- Made livestock order imports slightly faster by reducing the livestock merchant's travel distance.
- [Experimental] Added 4 more handcarts to the level 2 storehouse.
Minor Changes
- Improved loading times.
- Added a concurrent sound limit to hoe and sow sound effects (they clogged the audio buffer when too many people were farming in the same spot).
- Added the localization key and icon missing for item_143 (Honeycomb).
- Chimney smoke won't generate very far from the camera where it was barely visible.
- [Experimental optimization] Animal random pathing calls reduced very far from the camera where they can't be observed.
- [Experimental] Bumped up pathfinding priority of farming tasks.
- Blood cover should now disappear from clothes on disbanding.
- Further farming optimizations.
Crash Fixes
- Fixed a weird crash caused by a character somehow triggering import of a non-tradable item (Timber).
- Fixed a crash related to a barter building being invalid.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed workers stuck in the transport task (for instance at the malthouse) because the task targetRotation didn't account for ground slope adjustment.
- Fixed livestock being stuck at following task if the livestock trader gets unassigned mid journey.
- Fixed the pause toggle not being visible on the fields.
- Fixed characters something loading with a weird rotation.
- Fixed free traders clogging pathfinding and making a lot of villagers and/or traders freeze because they were waiting in pathfinding queue.
- Fixed character sometimes ghosting through walls to their ungarrison location.
- Fixed Food Cart showing as “abandoned”.
- Fixed people not consuming food from the Food Cart.
- Fixed the "pause" toggle not working on the Firewood Cart and Food Cart.
- Fixed Dyers setting up Food stalls (because they had Food stored at their workplace).
- Fixed trading post workers not respecting the export trade rule in case where the goods are already transported to the trading post for export but the player changes their mind.
- Fixed the interior box being visible during the construction process of a townhouse (variation G).
- Fixed the building card border scale animation.
- Further fixes for broken character rotations.
- Fixed livestock import not working if the target surplus has never been set and the player is using orders.
- Fixed livestock imports ignoring other region trade rules.
- Fixed custom livestock orders importing form on-map regions.
- Fixed livestock order merchants trying to import horses that trade route merchants were riding on.
- Fixed pasture/stable space not updating when exporting animals.
- Fixed resources mined in surface and deep mine not registering as produce, leading to storehouse workers ignoring them sometimes.
- Fixed recruits stuck in a loop of moving armaments between burgage plots.
Cosmetics
- Field material adjustments to reduce tiling artifacts.