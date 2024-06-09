Video Games

Mecha Break is coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025

With a beta test scheduled for August 2024

Marco Wutz

Amazing Seasun Games

Amazing Seasun Games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase during SGF 2024 that Mecha Break, its exciting mech multiplayer shooter, is headed for a release on Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

Xbox Series X players will be able to jump into the cockpit a lot earlier than that, though, thanks to a closed beta test scheduled for August 2024. Previous tests on PC have provided fruitful results for the developers in terms of the feedback they received, so they are hoping for console players to make their voices heard as well.

A larger closed beta for Mecha Break on PC has been announced to take place in August 2024 as well during the SGF 2024 main event. Though a release date for the PC version of the game has not been communicated yet, the separate launch window for Microsoft’s hardware perhaps indicates that it’s targeting an earlier date, possibly this year.

You can find out more about the promising shooter in our Mecha Break developer interview and Mecha Break closed beta impressions.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News