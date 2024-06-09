Mecha Break is coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2025
Amazing Seasun Games revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase during SGF 2024 that Mecha Break, its exciting mech multiplayer shooter, is headed for a release on Xbox Series X|S in 2025.
Xbox Series X players will be able to jump into the cockpit a lot earlier than that, though, thanks to a closed beta test scheduled for August 2024. Previous tests on PC have provided fruitful results for the developers in terms of the feedback they received, so they are hoping for console players to make their voices heard as well.
A larger closed beta for Mecha Break on PC has been announced to take place in August 2024 as well during the SGF 2024 main event. Though a release date for the PC version of the game has not been communicated yet, the separate launch window for Microsoft’s hardware perhaps indicates that it’s targeting an earlier date, possibly this year.
