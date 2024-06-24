Dr Disrespect’s game studio cuts ties after new Twitch allegations
Midnight Society, formerly Dr Disrespect’s game studio, has cut ties with the streamer following new misconduct allegations related to his ban from Twitch. The news comes a few days after Cody Connors, a former Twitch employee, posted on social media that Twitch banned Guy Beahm (Dr Disrespect) in 2020 for reportedly sexting a minor and trying to meet up with them at conventions using Twitch’s Whispers messaging platform.
Midnight said in a Twitter post that the studio initially presumed Beahm’s innocence when Conners’ tweets began going viral, but after conducting investigations of its own and speaking to “parties involved,” Midnight decided to sever its ties with Beahm.
“In order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act,” the studio said in its statement on Twitter. “For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players.”
Beahm said he did “nothing wrong” and claimed the issue was settled in response to Connors’ tweets. After hearing of Midnight’s decision, he said during a livestream that it might be time to “ride off into the sunset.”
Meanwhile, Midnight Society is still making its first game, a multiplayer game called Deadrop that began life as an NFT project before changing to a more traditional format. The studio is selling access to the game’s alpha builds, but there’s no estimated release date for it yet.