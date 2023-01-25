Skip to main content

Minecraft Legends release date and multiplayer gameplay revealed

Check out what this spin-off has to offer
Artwork for Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends promises to explore the popular game's setting from a new perspective.

Minecraft Legends is finally launching on April 18, as announced at the Xbox Developer Direct 2023.

Minecraft is starting to spawn more and more spin-off games, which isn’t surprising considering how influential it is among video games. Still, an action strategy game is probably not what was widely expected to come out of Mojang and co-developer Blackbird Interactive.

Releasing on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on April 18, 2023, Minecraft Legends presents players with a whole open world to explore in a third-person perspective.

You must defend the familiar and yet mysterious Overworld against the piglin invasion coming in from the Nether, building defenses and forming unlikely alliances. That also means that you need to get over your well-founded phobia for creepers, skeletons, zombies, and other unfriendly Minecraft critters, because they’ll actually fight on your side in this game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taking the stage at Xbox Developer_Direct, the team behind this unexpected spin-off revealed new multiplayer gameplay. Minecraft Legends can be played in co-op mode, but also features a PvP mode, where players can battle each other.

The new PvP mode was detailed and essentially acts as a multiplayer tower defense game. You can collect hordes of mobs and send them into battle against an opponent's castle.

As the defender, you can build extra walls and lay traps to slow enemy encroachment.

Check out the newest Minecraft Legends gameplay to get a feel for what you can expect.

Even the best Minecraft mods will have a hard time customizing the original game in this way.





