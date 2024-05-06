Mortal Kombat 1 Homelander gameplay trailer reveals brutal fatalities
The next DLC character for Mortal Kombat 1, Homelander from The Boys, will make his grand debut in the game soon. Homelander will be available to players right in time for the show’s season 4 premiere on Prime Video. The hero will also be available as part of the ‘Kombat Pack’ for owners of the Premium Edition.
The announcement was complimented by a gruesome new gameplay trailer that shows Homelander’s many fatalities, with some directly lifted from the show. There is one catch though - Homelander won’t be voiced by Anthony Starr, who portrays the mad supe on the show.
It'll be interesting to see Homelander face off against other superhero characters from different franchises in MK1. Perhaps we'll finally know who really wins in a fight - Homelander or Omni-Man? The answer will depend on who the better player is, of course. Who knows? Maybe Peacemaker can make quick work of both of them.
He's not the only character debuting with the update, as the trailer shows Ferra, a new Kameo character, also show up for a few seconds. We don't see any moves from her, but Homelander's laser vision makes up for it.
Mortal Kombat 1 ‘Kombat Pack’ Explained
The Kombat Pack is available as a part of the Premium and Kollector’s Editions and is also available as a standalone purchase. All playable characters and Kameo fighters can also be purchased separately.
The Kombat Pack includes the following characters for the game:
- Omni-Man (Invincible)
- Homelander (The Boys)
- Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad)
- Ermac
- Takahashi Takeda
- Quan Chi
The Kombat Pack will also include the following Kameo fighters joining the fray:
- Tremor
- Mavado
- Janet Cage
- Ferra Khameleon
Mortal Kombat 1 keeps adding new characters, making an already brilliant package, as we stated in our review, even better. The Boys will return on Prime Video on June 13, while Mortal Kombat 1 is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch consoles.