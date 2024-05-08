Warner Bros. adds Mark Hamill’s Joker to the MultiVersus roster
After years of fan speculation, Warner Bros. finally revealed The Joker for MultiVersus’ roster of fighting game characters. Fans found audio files related to the Joker in 2022, but this is the first time the publisher has shown him in action – and with Mark Hamill as his voice, no less.
Hamill, famous for his role as Luke Skywalker, voiced The Joker in the Batman Animated Series, along with several other Batman projects, including the Batman Arkham series. However, after Batman actor Kevin Conroy died, Hamill suggested he wouldn’t play the villain role anymore.
“They would call and say, ‘They want you to do the Joker,’ and my only question was, ‘Is Kevin [Conroy] Batman?’” Hamill said in an interview (thanks, Nerdist). “If they said yes, I would say, ‘I’m in.’ We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman for me.”
Conroy does voice Batman in MultiVersus, though, so perhaps Hamill’s involvement is no surprise. Whether he returns for the new Batman Arkham game is another matter, though.
Anyway, Warner Bros. is still keeping quiet about The Joker’s moveset and strengths. The reveal trailer is a cinematic one, showing Batman walking through green mist, past a beat-up Bugs Bunny and desperate Shaggy, before confronting his longtime nemesis.
MultiVersus will officially, properly release on May 28, 2024, with The Joker available as a playable character from day one.