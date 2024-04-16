Blizzard outlines new ways to get Overwatch 2 Mythic skins
If you’re tired of missing Overwatch 2 Mythic skins every season, you’re in luck, as Blizzard is making it easier to get the multiplayer game’s customizable cosmetics. Overwatch 2 Season 10 introduces the Mythic Skin Shop, which, as you can probably guess, is a shop where you can buy Mythic skins.
The Overwatch 2 Mythic Skin shop goes live when Season 10 starts.
You’ll need a new currency called Mythic Prisms, which you get from progressing the premium battle pass. Completing the full premium pass rewards you with 80 Mythic Prisms, which is enough to purchase and fully upgrade one Mythic Skin. A Mythic skin’s base version costs 50 Mythic Prisms, and each upgrade, which unlocks a new set of customization options, costs a further 10.
You can also buy Mythic Prisms, but you probably shouldn’t. The price is:
- 10 prisms for $9.99
- 50 prisms for $39.99
- 100 prisms for $79.99
Spending $10 on the premium battle pass and playing enough to unlock prisms is a much more affordable route. You can’t use Overwatch Coins, and you can’t buy Mythic skins directly.
The shop’s collection rotates every season. It features one new skin each season, which sticks around until the season’s end and won’t come back for another two seasons. Mercy’s Vengeance Never Dies is Season 10’s spotlight skin, though you can also grab older Mythics, including Cyberdemon Genji, Warbot Ana, and Sun Deity Kiriko. Season 11 brings Grand Beast Orisa back, and Season 12 pulls Ancient Caller Moira out of the hat again.
As long as you have the base skin, you can purchase customization options even after that skin leaves the shop.