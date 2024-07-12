Palworld plushies are now on sale – in limited numbers
The newly-founded Palworld Entertainment has lost no time to get down to business and fulfill a wish many fans had ever since the game was released earlier this year: It’s selling plushies.
Naturally, not the entire roster of Pals available in the game has been transformed into adorable cuddle buddies – for now, only three Palworld plushies are available to buy: Cattiva, Chillet, and Depresso. Depresso even comes with a pickaxe so you can put it to work in your garden.
The Palworld plushies are available via the Aniplex USA store in limited quantities, so it’s first come, first served. Each of the Pals costs $26.99 USD.
Shipping is available to the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand – the rest of the world will likely have to wait for its opportunity to get its hands on those soft, cute Pals.
This is probably a first test run for Palworld Entertainment to gauge interest in merchandise before more ambitious plans are being revealed – after all, Pocketpair wouldn’t go through the trouble of teaming up with Aniplex and Sony Music Entertainment to found Palworld Entertainment and then only drop three plushies.
Palworld recently released its v0.3.3 update and is asking its fans to vote on the future of the game in a poll, hoping to gain valuable feedback from players about which directions future patches should take.