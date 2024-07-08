Palworld v0.3.3 patch notes: Everything in the July 8 update
The Palworld team has been busy since the Sakurajima update came out a couple of weeks ago, and since then we’ve had a couple of small but important patches, and this one is no different. Since the major update, the team has been focusing on bug fixes, with each new patch having one major fix as well as a handful of unspecified minor ones.
This v0.3.3 update is along the same lines, focusing on one bug that has been causing trouble for a number of players, and should help the game run smoother. If you want to know all the details about what was recently added to the game, check out our full Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes for more.
Palworld patch notes for the v0.3.3 update
This update is available to download now on Xbox and PC via Steam, it is 129.6MB large. Here are the full patch notes:
- Fixed a bug that caused save data to become unreasonably large
- Other minor bugs fixed
We weren’t kidding when we said these were short patch notes. The save data issue has been causing issues for some players, as it can get too large to be properly stored on some devices, or otherwise cause slow load times due to the size of the file. Now things should be back to a more reasonable size.