Video Games

Palworld v0.3.3 patch notes: Everything in the July 8 update

Full Palworld patch notes for the v0.3.3 update released on July 8 for PC and Xbox

Ryan Woodrow

Palworld Patch Notes
Palworld Patch Notes / Pocketpair

The Palworld team has been busy since the Sakurajima update came out a couple of weeks ago, and since then we’ve had a couple of small but important patches, and this one is no different. Since the major update, the team has been focusing on bug fixes, with each new patch having one major fix as well as a handful of unspecified minor ones.

This v0.3.3 update is along the same lines, focusing on one bug that has been causing trouble for a number of players, and should help the game run smoother. If you want to know all the details about what was recently added to the game, check out our full Palworld Sakurajima update patch notes for more.

Palworld patch notes for the v0.3.3 update

Palworld Patch Notes
Palworld Patch Notes / Pocketpair

This update is available to download now on Xbox and PC via Steam, it is 129.6MB large. Here are the full patch notes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused save data to become unreasonably large
  • Other minor bugs fixed

We weren’t kidding when we said these were short patch notes. The save data issue has been causing issues for some players, as it can get too large to be properly stored on some devices, or otherwise cause slow load times due to the size of the file. Now things should be back to a more reasonable size.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/Guides