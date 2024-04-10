Palworld PvP mode Pal Arena planned for free update soon
PocketPair is gearing up to add Palworld PvP with the Pal Arena, a new, free update planned for release in summer 2024. PocketPair made the announcement during the Triple-I Initiative showcase, and while details are still thin on the ground, we got to see a little of the multiplayer update in action.
The Pal Arena – location as yet unknown, though there’s plenty of space in the current map where it could go – sees you and one other Pal Tamer face off with what looks like a team of three Pals each. The short battle clip PocketPair shared on Twitter showed Tamers joining the fray just like you do in regular Palworld play, but whether you can target the other Tamer is unclear.
Hopefully, you can’t, since the Pokemon-like game has practically no defensive moves for human characters in its current state and no way to heal.
Anyway, that’s all PocketPair had to share for now. Palworld PvP is a big step forward for the game and the first major milestone PocketPair planned on the Palworld roadmap. Other upcoming features include raid bosses – a kind of endgame activity for solo and multiplayer play – Pal trading and crossplay between Steam and Xbox. That’s in addition to new islands, more Pals, extra tech to pad out your skillset with, and more bosses scattered throughout the main story – not just at the end.
None of these have anticipated launch windows, and PocketPair hasn’t given any suggestion of when Palworld might exit early access. If the speed behind the PvP update is any indication, though, some of these big features might launch sooner than we expected.