Pokémon Go Community Day with Noibat in February 2023

Noibat is featured in February 2023's Community Day. Niantic

February 2023 Community Day in Pokémon Go will feature Noibat, the Sound Wave Pokémon. This adorable, big-eared bat will take over the stage on February 5, 2023, from 2 to 5pm local time. You’ll be able to encounter the Shiny version at a higher rate than usual, which should hopefully enable you to fill that hole in your collection.

Additionally, evolving Noibat into Noivern between 2 and 10pm local time on Community Day will guarantee you a specimen with the knowledge of Boomburst, a Normal-type Charged Attack.

The event features the following bonuses:

3x Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2x Candy for catching Pokémon.

2x chance to receive Candy XL for catching Pokémon.

Incense lasts for three hours.

Lure Modules last for three hours.

One additional Special Trade.

Trades require 50% less Stardust.

A Special Research story called “Abundant Noise” will be available for $1 USD in the in-app store.

As usual, some 4-Star Raids will become available in the hours after Community Day. Featuring Noibat, the battles require Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes to participate in. Remote Raid Passes are not usable to take part.

Winning a 4-Star Raid will cause Noibat to spawn around the Gym for half an hour with the same Shiny rate as for Community Day.

