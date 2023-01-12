Skip to main content

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February

New wave of Tera Raids also announced
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
A fantastic creature with flames coming out of its body.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will keep busy in February 2023.

Fans are eagerly awaiting additional updates for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the brilliant but technically flawed open-world Pokémon game released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. According to community site Serebii, a reliable source for all things Pokémon, patch 1.2 for the game will be released in late February 2023. In that case, it seems likely that the update will coincide with National Pokémon Day 2023 on February 27.

Supposedly, the update will contain bug fixes and “added functionality”, though no details are given on what this could entail. Some fans are speculating that it might be the integration with Pokémon HOME, but that would hardly require a patch on Scarlet & Violet’s side. There will be an update for the mobile version of Pokémon HOME in early February, but that will only enable you to check your battle data from ranked matches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In any case, bug fixes are probably more important than new features for now. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet had a rough launch, suffering from a multitude of performance problems and glitches that made it nearly unplayable for a lot of people, as we outlined in our review of the game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s first patch, which updated both editions to version 1.1, started with some bug fixes such as an annoying music glitch, but hardly made a dent in the ongoing issues with performance. We’ll have to wait and see what the patch notes say.

February is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as a new wave of Tera Raids has also been announced, featuring Fairy-type Tandemaus from February 13 to 15 for Valentine’s Day as well as a new 7-Star Tera Raid with an as yet unknown Pokémon of the Poison-type from January 27 to 30 and February 10 to 13.

A fantastic creature with flames coming out of its body.
News

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February

By Marco Wutz
Two fantasy monsters battling on rocky ground.
Guides

Pokémon Go Ultra League: Best Pokémon

By Marco Wutz
resident evil ranked glhf (2)
Guides

Every Resident Evil game, ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey
A soccer player in FIFA 23.
News

FIFA 23’s TOTW 11 headlined by Harry Kane and Casemiro

By Marco Wutz
Two Pokémon trainers make gestures of battle.
Guides

Pokémon Go Great League: Best Pokémon

By Marco Wutz
Poster for NBA 2K23 Season 4.
News

NBA 2K23 Season 4 start times: When will the update be released?

By Marco Wutz
Tera Cinderace in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
Guides

Best Pokemon for Cinderace Tera Raid: how to beat the 7-Star Cinderace event

By Marco Wutz
Gran Turismo 7 Ferrari
News

Lewis Hamilton got crushed by fan in Gran Turismo

By Marco Wutz