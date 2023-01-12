Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will keep busy in February 2023. GameFreak / Nintendo

Fans are eagerly awaiting additional updates for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, the brilliant but technically flawed open-world Pokémon game released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch. According to community site Serebii, a reliable source for all things Pokémon, patch 1.2 for the game will be released in late February 2023. In that case, it seems likely that the update will coincide with National Pokémon Day 2023 on February 27.

Supposedly, the update will contain bug fixes and “added functionality”, though no details are given on what this could entail. Some fans are speculating that it might be the integration with Pokémon HOME, but that would hardly require a patch on Scarlet & Violet’s side. There will be an update for the mobile version of Pokémon HOME in early February, but that will only enable you to check your battle data from ranked matches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

In any case, bug fixes are probably more important than new features for now. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet had a rough launch, suffering from a multitude of performance problems and glitches that made it nearly unplayable for a lot of people, as we outlined in our review of the game.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s first patch, which updated both editions to version 1.1, started with some bug fixes such as an annoying music glitch, but hardly made a dent in the ongoing issues with performance. We’ll have to wait and see what the patch notes say.

February is shaping up to be a busy month for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, as a new wave of Tera Raids has also been announced, featuring Fairy-type Tandemaus from February 13 to 15 for Valentine’s Day as well as a new 7-Star Tera Raid with an as yet unknown Pokémon of the Poison-type from January 27 to 30 and February 10 to 13.