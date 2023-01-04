Skip to main content

Six games join free Prime Gaming offers in January 2023

The Evil Within 2 spearheads the new wave of content
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Prime Gaming text on a violet background.

Prime Gaming is once again offering free games to Amazon Prime members.

Anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription has access to six additional video games for free until the end of January 2023. The Evil Within 2, a horror game released in 2017, is the highlight among the newcomers. Taking over the role of a detective faced with supernatural monsters, you’ll need to find and rescue his daughter.

Things are a bit more mundane in Lawn Mowing Simulator, which is about exactly what the title says it is about. If you’re missing gardening in the winter months, this might be the perfect escape for you.

Prime Gaming also offers Beat Cop, a pixel-art murder mystery, and Chicken Police – Paint it Red!, a quirky film noir-style take on the cop genre. Faraway 2: Jungle Escape consists of a series of levels in the style of escape rooms, so if that’s your thing it might be one for you.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You also have time until the end of the month to download Dishonored 2, one of the best stealth games of all time, completely for free.

All you have to do is navigate to the Prime Gaming page and claim the product you want, after which it is free to keep forever.

Prime Gaming does also include several smaller content packages for some of the most popular games out there, such as a skin bundle for Destiny 2, items for League of Legends and Fall Guys, a festive chest for Lost Ark, in-game currency for GTA Online, gun charms for Call of Duty, FUT packs for FIFA 23, and resources for Genshin Impact.

Prime Gaming text on a violet background.
News

Six games join free Prime Gaming offers

By Marco Wutz
street fighter 6
Guides

Every Street Fighter game ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey
Minecraft New Year Celebration 2023 key art
Guides

Claim free rewards every day in the Minecraft New Year Celebration

By Ryan Woodrow
Pokemon-Gigantamax-Charizard[1]
Guides

The most expensive Pokémon cards in history

By Dave Aubrey
vampire-survivors-1
News

Vampire Survivors “forced to release mobile game ASAP” by clones

By Marco Wutz
A teapot and some fruits on top of a wooden table.
News

Genshin Impact's 3.4 livestream has been announced

By Marco Wutz
Roblox logo
Guides

Use these Roblox promo codes to get free items

By Ryan Woodrow
Fortnite Guardian Shield
Guides

Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

By Ryan Woodrow