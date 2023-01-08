Skip to main content

The Doom team helped Arkane get Redfall’s FPS elements right

Aiming for pew pew perfection
The Doom team helped Arkane get Redfall’s FPS elements right: Four rugged people - two women and two men - walk down a bloodstained street. They're carrying guns, and a small robot is walking between them

Redfall, the open-world multiplayer game from Dishonored-maker Arkane, is the studio’s most ambitious game yet, and Arkane’s Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare told GamesRadar they needed some help to get the FPS game parts of it right.

"There's a certain level of work you have to put into a shooter to just reach the minimum bar, because you'll inevitably get compared to all the other shooters out there if your guns don't feel good," Bare said in the interview.

To make sure the gunplay met and exceeded those expectations, the team brought in FPS experts from outside Arkane, including some of the development staff who work on DOOM. One feature Bare believes will help Redfall stand out is how weapons tie in with the cursed town Redfall takes place in.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Most of the guns you find have been modified in some way by the locals– sawed off and otherwise “jury-rigged” with random modifiers, Bare said. You can also outfit them with vampire-hunting tools. A rifle with a stake for a bayonet may be the only way to permanently end certain vampires. Some have stake launchers with improvised ammo such as fireplace pokers, while others come with mounted UV lights.

All of this ties into Arkane’s goal for the town of Redfall itself – making it feel like a dynamic horror playground where anything can happen and usually does, for better or worse. While some expected Redfall to be Left 4 Dead with vampires, Smith and Bare told GamesRadar it’s more like Far Cry, albeit without the overwhelming world and massive checklist of things to do.

The team is packing Redfall with the kind of immersive sim elements you’d expect from an Arkane game. Factions fight in the streets and ignore you. A lone survivor you set out to rescue might be dead by the time you reach the rundown shack that was their hiding place, and you arrive to find it full of vampire cultists instead.

While Arkane hasn’t announced an official Redfall release date yet, there’s some speculation we might be visiting the town of the undead sometime before spring 2023 is over. When it does launch, Redfall will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows.

The Doom team helped Arkane get Redfall’s FPS elements right: Four rugged people - two women and two men - walk down a bloodstained street. They're carrying guns, and a small robot is walking between them
News

The Doom team helped Arkane get Redfall’s FPS elements right

By Josh Broadwell
The Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update is almost ready: A pixel person with purple hair is standing in a dirt field, surrounded by pumpkins, grapevines, and other crops. A green chicken house is nearby, illuminated by torchlight
News

The Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update is almost ready

By Josh Broadwell
Rainbow Six Siege player accidentally told police he killed two people: An animated woman with short brown hair, wearing a thin headset and a beige combat vest, is holding a large assault rifle. She's standing against an orange and black background
News

Rainbow Six Siege player accidentally told police he killed two people

By Josh Broadwell
The Last of Us HBO show expands “half-developed” story: A white man with a short beard and a square jaw, wearing a green jacket, stands next to a teenage girl with black hair pulled into a ponytail. Fungus is sprouting on the cement wall behind them
News

The Last of Us HBO show expands “half-developed” story, Druckmann says

By Josh Broadwell
You have to see this incredible Skyrim map in Halo Infinte Forge: A man in dull green armor with a glowing amber face visor stands against a black and beige backdrop of stars
News

You have to see this incredible Skyrim map in Halo Infinite Forge

By Josh Broadwell
Assassin's Creed logo with all the protagonists in the background
Features

Every Assassin's Creed game ranked from best to worst

By Ryan Woodrow
A chameleon-like creature.
News

Kecleon is finally available in Pokémon Go

By Marco Wutz
netflix games
Guides

Best Netflix Games to download and play for free

By Dave Aubrey