Redfall and Starfield target releases in the first half of 2023

2023 is a poised to be a great year for Xbox. Microsoft

Both Redfall and Starfield are among the most anticipated games of 2023, finally targeting a release after being delayed in 2022. With both blockbusters being added to Xbox Game Pass as well, the subscription service’s lineup is already looking great from the outset. The only question fans still have is: When do these games finally come out?

It turns out that it might be sooner than we thought. According to a report by Windows Central, the co-op first-person shooter Redfall is targeting May 2023 for launch. Arkane Studios, the fabled developer behind titles like Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop, apparently looks to ship the game during the first week of the month.

Redfall will launch on Xbox Series X|S as well as PC, being priced $70 USD as one of the first first-party games coming out of Microsoft asking for this sum.

Bethesda’s Starfield – already lovingly dubbed “Skyrim in space” by fans of the developer – is also targeting a launch date in the first half of 2023. This is stated on an official support site for the game, which was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan. While the intention to release the game in this timeframe was already communicated when the delay out of 2022 was announced, it’s nice to get additional confirmation that these plans are still in fact being followed.

Todd Howard’s newest RPG will also be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Fans of Arkane, Bethesda, and Xbox can rest assured that everything seems to be on track for one of the best years to own a Microsoft console.