New Sims 4 kits bring the party home in fabulous fashion
EA and Maxis are launching a pair of new Sims 4 kits soon, and if you’re after stylish new ways to dress and decorate in the life-sim game, these are for you. The Sims 4 kits Urban Homage and Party Essentials launch for all platforms - except Nintendo Switch, despite rumors to the contrary - on April 18, 2024, just a few weeks after Maxis launched the mystic-chic Crystal Creations set.
The Urban Homage kit is stuffed with grunge, denim, crop-tops, big jewelry, and a whole lot more, adding a sizeable range of ‘90s and Noughties-inspired outfits designed by award-winning diversity advocate and content creator Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya.
“When I came up with Urban Homage, the pitch [to Maxis] was paying homage to the 80s, 90s, and 00s,” Udogaranya said in a blog post. “I wanted to bring to life some timeless pieces that tap into eras that we draw inspiration from and are still the blueprint of fashion innovation to this day, with a variety of outfits that are dynamic and vibrant, traditional and contemporary, and rich with cultural trends!”
The Party Essentials kit does what it says on the label. This one stuffs your furniture collection with dozens of new party pieces, ranging from props and a fog machine, to a disco ball, and even a bar. The images in the announcement post only show a few furnishings all of the same color, but Maxis says you can use matching sets or mix pieces from different sets for a fresh twist.