Nintendo Switch 2 spec leak puts it between PS4 Pro and Xbox Series S in power
A new day means new leaks and rumors for the Nintendo Switch successor. We’ve known for a long time that the Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo names it, will feature Nvidia’s DLSS technology, bringing a major upgrade to distinguish itself from the original. A new leak indicates that the next Switch will be more powerful than a PS4 in handheld mode with modern graphical features, making it a worthy alternative to current-gen consoles.
The latest leak comes from customs and shipment data procured by members of a Famiboard forum. According to the listings, the Switch 2’s spec sheet will look as follows:
- GPU - 1536 CUDA Cores (48 tensor cores for DLSS, 12 RT cores for ray tracing)
- RAM - 12 GB (2x 6 GB 7500 MT/s LPDDR5)
- Storage - 256GB (UFS 3.1 standard)
A Resetera user succinctly summarised the findings which give us an idea of the Switch 2’s power level. According to them, the Switch 2 will be slightly more powerful than a base PS4 in handheld mode, and that is before factoring in DLSS upscaling. In docked mode, the Switch 2 is said to be between a PS4 Pro and Xbox Series S before using DLSS.
It’s worth noting that direct comparisons to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S don’t make sense, given how the Switch’s Nvidia-powered system-on-chip (SoC) uses the Arm architecture. The Switch 2’s GPU is a cut-down version of Nvidia’s T234 processor, with features borrowed from the RTX 30 series of graphics cards, reported by Digital Foundry last year.
Nintendo recently announced that the next Switch will be revealed before March 2025, with a Nintendo Direct scheduled for June to showcase upcoming games. Following the original Switch's continued sales dominance, the Switch 2 will keep the core features that made the handheld successful.