Bokeh accidentally announced the Slitterhead release date early
It’s been a long time since Silent Hill and Gravity Rush creator Keiichiro Toyama had anything to say about Bokeh Studio’s new horror game Slitterhead, one of our most anticipated games of 2024. That changed after Bokek leaked its own trailer before Summer Game Fest 2024, though, where the studio accidentally announced the Slitterhead release date: Nov. 8, 2024.
The Slitterhead trailer starts with what looks like a detective working with the police to solve a grisly murder. He finds a body folded up in a dumpster with a completely empty eye socket, and then a wriggling, yellow thing escapes from his own eye and finds a home in someone else. That someone becomes the next playable character, and it looks like an important part of Slitterhead is finding the right person –or dog – to jump to at the right time.
Combat looks a bit clunky, admittedly, but it seems to make up for its lack of elegance with some bizarre and slightly gross ideas. Your character uses a variety of weapons, from their fists and claws to shotguns and even machine guns, all created out of nerves, muscle, and blood because of course they are.
The foes you face run the gamut from gore blobs to weird mantis-like creatures, though combat seems to mainly consist of one-on-one battles where you block, attack, and repeat. There’s probably more to it than that, but we’ll have to wait for future teases to find out.
When Slitterhead launches in November 2024, it’ll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.