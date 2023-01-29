Star Wars mod adds Cal Kestis and more to Jedi Knight games

The Star Wars mod Movie Duels turns Jedi Knight into a completely different, and even better, game than it ever was, and it was already pretty good to begin with. The project started in 2018 as an overhaul of a 2009 project that sought to bring Jedi Knight combat in line with saber duels from the Star Wars movie. The mod team released its sixth major update earlier in January (thanks, PC Gamer), and it’s practically a new set of games at this point.

The mod’s spokesperson, who goes by Tompa9 online, posted a lengthy overview of the latest update. In addition to adding Star Wars Jedi hero Cal Kestis as a playable character, with his rugged Survivor look, it introduces a series of new quests set during events throughout the movie series, including some from The Force Awakens.

There’s an arena pulled from Knights of the Old Republic, tweaks to make iconic battles like the fight against Darth Maul on Naboo, and even the option to live out fan fantasies, such as pitting Obi-Wan Kenobi against Maul on Tatooine.

These are the bigger, more noticeable improvements. Movie Duels and its latest update improve models, tweak combat to make it more immersive, add sound effects from the movies, map updates, and even support for Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast. It’s an impressive feat and, judging from the somewhat unfinished state of some maps – there’s not much to do on the KOTOR one right now, for example – an ongoing one. Expect even more from the team in the coming months.

So if you can't wait for Ubisoft's Star Wars game or any of the half-a-dozen-other ones in development in 2023, consider heading to ModDB and giving Movie Duels a try.