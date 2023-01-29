Skip to main content

Star Wars mod adds Cal Kestis and more to Jedi Knight games

The Force is strong with this one
Star Wars mod adds Cal Kestis and more to Jedi Knight games: A white man with short red hair and a scrubby goatee, wearing a shabby blue vest and pale beige shirt, is standing in a dingy redstone room. A robot is sitting on his shoulder

The Star Wars mod Movie Duels turns Jedi Knight into a completely different, and even better, game than it ever was, and it was already pretty good to begin with. The project started in 2018 as an overhaul of a 2009 project that sought to bring Jedi Knight combat in line with saber duels from the Star Wars movie. The mod team released its sixth major update earlier in January (thanks, PC Gamer), and it’s practically a new set of games at this point.

The mod’s spokesperson, who goes by Tompa9 online, posted a lengthy overview of the latest update. In addition to adding Star Wars Jedi hero Cal Kestis as a playable character, with his rugged Survivor look, it introduces a series of new quests set during events throughout the movie series, including some from The Force Awakens.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There’s an arena pulled from Knights of the Old Republic, tweaks to make iconic battles like the fight against Darth Maul on Naboo, and even the option to live out fan fantasies, such as pitting Obi-Wan Kenobi against Maul on Tatooine.

These are the bigger, more noticeable improvements. Movie Duels and its latest update improve models, tweak combat to make it more immersive, add sound effects from the movies, map updates, and even support for Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast. It’s an impressive feat and, judging from the somewhat unfinished state of some maps – there’s not much to do on the KOTOR one right now, for example – an ongoing one. Expect even more from the team in the coming months.

So if you can't wait for Ubisoft's Star Wars game or any of the half-a-dozen-other ones in development in 2023, consider heading to ModDB and giving Movie Duels a try.

Star Wars mod adds Cal Kestis and more to Jedi Knight games: A white man with short red hair and a scrubby goatee, wearing a shabby blue vest and pale beige shirt, is standing in a dingy redstone room. A robot is sitting on his shoulder
News

Star Wars mod adds Cal Kestis and more to Jedi Knight games

By Josh Broadwell
phil-spencer-xbox-games-2023
News

Phil Spencer admits 2022 was bad for Xbox, promises more games in 2023

By Josh Broadwell
Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed: An anime young man with short brown hair, wearing a yellow jacket and with his right arm in a red sling, is standing in an empty metal room. He's making a finger gun at the camera
News

Tango planned Hi-Fi Rush long before Game Pass existed

By Josh Broadwell
microsoft-accuses-sony-misleading-eu
News

Microsoft says Sony’s Jim Ryan is misleading European commissioners

By Josh Broadwell
kadabra-pokemon-trading-card-game-ban-lifted
News

Kadabra may be coming back to the Pokemon Trading Card game

By Josh Broadwell
Mutekimaru’s Pokemon-playing fish committed credit card fraud: An animated fish with big teeth and large pink lips is leaping out of the water. It has heavy-lidded violet eyes and yellow and pink patterns across its body
News

Mutekimaru’s Pokemon-playing fish committed credit card fraud

By Josh Broadwell
Pixel version of James Bond.
Guides

GoldenEye 007 cheat codes: full list for Nintendo Switch

By Marco Wutz
botw zelda header
Guides

The best 100 games of all time, ranked

By Georgina Young