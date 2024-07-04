Star Wars Outlaws is cleared for release

Video Games

In the age of digital distribution and immense release day patches “going gold” may not sound like it’s that big of a deal anymore, but for any development team it’s still a massive milestone – and the team at Ubisoft Massive working on Star Wars Outlaws has finally reached it.

“Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold,” the studio announced on social media. “Our team can't wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel – August 30 can't come soon enough!”

A team of around 600 employees has been working on the Star Wars Outlaws since 2020 with an announcement in early 2021. Marketed as the first Star Wars open-world game – a mix fans of the iconic franchise have long dreamed of – title and gameplay were first unveiled in 2023.

Set during the Original Trilogy – between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – the game dives into the galactic underworld. Players will take on the role of Kay Vess, a scoundrel who desperately seeks to leave her criminal ways behind and start a new life, free of debts and the burdens of her past. When she gets offered a job that may make exactly this possible, she sets out to prepare the heist of a lifetime… but we all know that things never work quite so well.

Featuring ground- as well as space-based gameplay, Outlaws brings players to familiar areas of the galaxy such as Tatooine – where you could even become the owner of your very own moisture farm – and completely unexplored planets we haven’t seen before.

Star Wars Outlaws launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on August 30, 2024. Check out our hands-on gameplay impressions as well as a developer interview for more on the game.

