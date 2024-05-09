Humble Games announces Stray Gods DLC starring Orpheus
The curtain’s rising one more time on David Gaider’s musical RPG, as the team gears up to launch Stray Gods’ DLC chapter Orpheus soon. The announcement comes just shy of a year after Stray Gods launched in 2023, and while we weren’t too fond of the base game’s technical issues at the time, we’re pretty excited to see how developer Summerfall expands on what made Stray Gods special.
Stray Gods: Orpheus launches on June 27, 2024, for PC via Steam, with console releases planned for a later, unspecified date.
As you probably guessed from the DLC’s name, Stray Gods: Orpheus is all about Orpheus. He starts out dead, but some quick thinking and action from Hermes soon sees the bard among the living again. Whether he looked back on his way out of the underworld and let Eurydice down yet again remains to be seen.
The announcement trailer casts Orpheus and Hermes as the expansion’s stars, with no sign of Grace or Freddie in sight. Granted, there aren’t any other gods either, so they may be lurking off stage somewhere, waiting for their cue.
Stray Gods: Orpheus adds six new tracks packed with influential performance choices that, like in the base game, will determine how the song and story unfold. Austin Wintory returns as Stray Gods: Orpheus’ composer, with lyrics from Simon Hall (Tripod), Montaigne, and Tom Cardy (Red Flags).