Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink

Don't blink
Dark Pictures: Switchback VR will feature enemies that move whenever you blink. 

Supermassive Games, the developer behind horror gaming hits like The Quarry, is working on an upcoming VR title called The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. 

Developed specifically for PSVR 2, the game will react to your eye movements. 

In an interview in Edge Magazine issue #380, via MP1st, Supermassive spoke about an enemy type that will move when the player blinks. 

"A door painted with the instruction ‘don’t blink’ opens up into a room of blood-smeared mannequins in harlequin masks, their bodies twisted into unnatural poses," the Edge writer says. 

"Eventually we can’t help it any more, and let our eyelids flutter closed. When they open again, the mannequins have been rearranged – or have rearranged themselves.

"Another blink, and it happens again, except that one of them has now come to life.

"As we repeat this process, we learn to use our eyes tactically, only blinking once our guns are readied."

Maybe wear your brown pants for this one, then. 

Supermassive Games previously made Until Dawn: Rush of Blood for PSVR. That game made good use of the original virtual reality hardware, placing players inside an interactive ghost train as they careened down gut-curdling train tracks and fired at the creatures going bump in the night. 

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is a similar thing, but it looks like it will play with the player in new and interesting ways, thanks to the upgraded tech in Sony's new headset. 

If you're looking for more like this, check out our list of the best survival horror games

By Kirk McKeand
