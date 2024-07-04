Total War: Warhammer 3 – The Old World mod just got even bigger
Need something to kill the time until Total War: Warhammer 3’s next DLC featuring U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw hits the digital shelves? Iconic modder ChaosRobie has got just the things for you: An immense update to The Old World, his phenomenal campaign mod that is among the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods.
The Old World was already massive, featuring hundreds of settlements and the most detailed representation of this part of the Warhammer Fantasy world we’ve ever seen. With update 3.0 for the mod, its creator added a whopping 457 settlements, expanding the map even further – frankly, it’s starting to exceed the boundaries of what’s traditionally defined as the Old World at this point. Then again, why complain about something so awesome?
So, get this: ChaosRobie didn’t just expand the map in the traditional sense, but managed to add representations of the Realms of Chaos subservient to Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch, and Slaanesh to this campaign, porting them over from the game’s regular single-player mode.
Fans have been talking about Creative Assembly bringing the Realms of Chaos over to its huge Immortal Empires mode for ages, and this mod creator has delivered a proof of concept for the idea. It’s possible, it works, and it’s pretty great.
Additional settlements have mostly been added to the Dark Lands, Nehekhara, Araby, the Chaos Wastes, and the Realms of Chaos.
Naturally, the mod is getting really hardware-heavy with long load times due to the massive amount of AI factions, so ChaosRobie invented a solution: There is a sub-mod you can use to annihilate minor factions that are far away from your starting location to reduce the load times – modern problems require modern solutions.
You can find The Old World on the Total War: Warhammer 3 Steam Workshop.