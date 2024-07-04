Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 – The Old World mod just got even bigger

Now incorporating playable Realms of Chaos

Marco Wutz

Need something to kill the time until Total War: Warhammer 3’s next DLC featuring U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw hits the digital shelves? Iconic modder ChaosRobie has got just the things for you: An immense update to The Old World, his phenomenal campaign mod that is among the best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods.

The Old World was already massive, featuring hundreds of settlements and the most detailed representation of this part of the Warhammer Fantasy world we’ve ever seen. With update 3.0 for the mod, its creator added a whopping 457 settlements, expanding the map even further – frankly, it’s starting to exceed the boundaries of what’s traditionally defined as the Old World at this point. Then again, why complain about something so awesome?

So, get this: ChaosRobie didn’t just expand the map in the traditional sense, but managed to add representations of the Realms of Chaos subservient to Khorne, Nurgle, Tzeentch, and Slaanesh to this campaign, porting them over from the game’s regular single-player mode.

Fans have been talking about Creative Assembly bringing the Realms of Chaos over to its huge Immortal Empires mode for ages, and this mod creator has delivered a proof of concept for the idea. It’s possible, it works, and it’s pretty great.

Additional settlements have mostly been added to the Dark Lands, Nehekhara, Araby, the Chaos Wastes, and the Realms of Chaos.

Naturally, the mod is getting really hardware-heavy with long load times due to the massive amount of AI factions, so ChaosRobie invented a solution: There is a sub-mod you can use to annihilate minor factions that are far away from your starting location to reduce the load times – modern problems require modern solutions.

You can find The Old World on the Total War: Warhammer 3 Steam Workshop.

Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

